UK Championship 2024: Jimmy White wins over Paul Deaville, Zhao Xintong scores highest win over Sunny Akani.





Former British champion Zhao

Zhao emerged victorious in the prestigious competition in 2021 with a 10-5 win over Luca Brecel in the final.

He was ranked 6th in the world before being suspended for 20 months due to match-fixing suspicions, but he won two games on the Q Tour as an amateur and received an invitation to this year's top prize of 250,000.

And he was not disappointed about his return to the main circuit. Zhao suffered his fourth straight defeat, 3-2, against the world No. 94 on Monday morning to book his place in the second qualifying round against compatriot Jiang Jun.

The highlight of his performance was a stunning break of 146 in the seventh frame with further scores of 83 and 76.

This is the highest result of any qualifier so far and comes after Zhao achieved back-to-back maximums in two Q Tour successes in Stockholm and Manchester.

With the tournament running on Eurosport and Discovery+ (November 23-December 1), they need three more wins to get back to their best-ever triumphs at the York Barbican.

Qualifying runs until Thursday at the Mattioli Arena, with eight-time British champion Ronnie O'Sullivan defending his title while 16 qualifiers compete for the trophy in a draw alongside the world's top 16 teams.

Meanwhile, women's world champion Bai Yulu recorded her first professional win with breaks of 68, 57, 52 and 73 in a 6-4 win over Farakh Ajaib.

The 21-year-old Chinese player will next face former Crucible quarter-finalist Jamie Jones on Sunday evening.

Elsewhere, Liam Davies also narrowly missed 147 in a 6-3 win over Ahmed Aly Elsayed after missing the pink at 134 in the fourth frame.

Davis next faces former world senior champion David Lilley on Sunday night.

1992 British champion Jimmy White beat Paul Deville with relative ease on Sunday with a 6-2 win and will face Ross Muir in the second round on Monday afternoon.

White moved to a 2-0 lead and scored 55 points in the third frame, but it wasn't enough to prevent Deaville from cutting the deficit in half.

Tooting restored a two-frame advantage to make it 3-1, before the 20-year-old Deville scored the next goal with a break of 50.

But that was as good as it got for the England Under-21 Championship winners as the Whites won the remaining three frames to advance.

British Championship: Latest Results

Dylan Emery 6-2 Andrew HigginsonMichael Holt 6-3 Stephen HolworthRobby McGuigan 6-3 Habib Suba Humudkrish Gurvaxani 6-4 Alan TaylorJimmy White 6-2 Paul DevilleOliver Sykes 6-4 Ben Mertens Hatem Yasen 6-0 Mink Nutcharutreyi Paypan 6-0 Vladislav Gradinarichen Kawhai 6-1 Harvey ChandlerJulien Leclercq with Hamza IlyasStream Best Snooker Action Live & Discovery+ On Demand

