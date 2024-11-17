Biden to emphasize climate action in first sitting US president's visit to the Amazon rainforest





Bees lead rainforest conservation efforts

Stingless bees lead conservation efforts in the Amazon rainforest 04:25

Washington — President Biden is set to deliver a speech on climate conservation in Manaus, Brazil, on Sunday during a visit to the Amazon rainforest that marks the first such trip by a sitting U.S. president to the 'history.

Mr. Biden has made tackling climate change a key part of his policy agenda, approving legislation that cuts emissions while putting the country on a path to a transition to green energy. With the visit on Sunday, the president is expected to underscore his commitment to fighting global deforestation and conserving forests as part of what the White House calls Mr. Biden's “historic climate legacy.”

President Biden visits the Museu da Amazonia with his daughter Ashley Biden and granddaughter Natalie Biden as they tour the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Brazil, November 17, 2024, before traveling to Rio de Janeiro for the summit of the G20. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The president is expected to announce during his visit that the United States has met its goal of increasing its climate financing to more than $11 billion a year, up from $1.5 billion when Mr. Biden took office. He will also designate November 17 as International Conservation Day, while the administration will announce new conservation efforts, including $50 million for the Amazon Fund, among other initiatives.

Mr Biden took an aerial tour of the Amazon rainforest on Sunday and is expected to meet local and indigenous leaders and visit a local museum, before heading to Rio de Janeiro for the G20 summit with world leaders.

The trip comes after the president attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Peru in recent days, where he met with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

The historic visit comes as climate advocates have warned of the environmental consequences of President-elect Donald Trump's plans to roll back the Biden administration's efforts to combat climate change.

