I will buy 32,128 shares of this UK dividend stock for 200 per month for passive income.

One of my favorite investing tasks is tracking the passive income generated by a portfolio of dividend stocks.

The company I'm writing about today pays quarterly dividends, so they appear in my records more often than usual. Most UK shares are paid out only twice a year.

FTSE 250 member Renewable Infrastructure Group (LSE: TRIG) invests in wind and solar farms across the UK and Europe.

I bought shares of Renewable Energy Infrastructure earlier this year, lured by its 8% dividend yield and reliable long-term track record.

Renewable income?

TRIG, as it is known, was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2013. This makes TRIG one of the oldest renewable energy investment trusts on the UK market. Although past performance is no guarantee of future returns, we are encouraged by TRIG's track record of achieving its goals over the past 10 years.

One of the special attractions for me is that the dividend has never been cut. Dividends have increased from 5.5p per share in 2014 to the expected level of 7.5p per share in 2024.

This corresponds to an annual growth rate of 3.2% per year, roughly consistent with inflation over the same period.

Fortunately, TRIG's latest update confirmed that this year's dividend should be covered by cash flow.

Additionally, the trust has been using surplus cash to repay some of its debt. We think this will reduce the risk of a dividend cut in the future.

Why did TRIG stock price fall?

I am positive about the investment case. However, the stock price fell nearly 20% this year.

One reason for this is the continued impact of high interest rates, which are not falling as quickly as expected.

Another problem is that electricity prices in the UK are also falling. Many TRIG returns are based on fixed prices, but some are exposed to market prices.

Finally, energy production at some TRIG wind farms has been disrupted this year due to maintenance and repair delays.

We believe these issues will gradually ease over time. But we cannot ignore the risk that it could get worse.

As a result of this sale, TRIG shares are currently trading at a 25% discount to their last reported book value of 121.6p per share (30 September 2024).

I think it's too cheap. We expect the stock price to recover over time.

I am not alone either. Minesh Shah is the Managing Director of the investment firm that oversees TRIG's investments. On Thursday November 14th he spent 60,000 to purchase TRIG stock.

Buying for Passive Income

TRIG's exact dividend target for 2024 is 7.47p per share.

You would need to buy 32,128 shares to reach your goal of 200 per month.

Based on the share price of 91p at the time of writing, this would cost approximately $29,300.

My current location is a little smaller than this. But if you have more cash to spare, you can increase your reserves in the coming months.

