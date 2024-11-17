Biden lifts restrictions on Ukraine's use of US-supplied weapons on Russian territory





Fighting between Ukraine and Russia intensifies

Russia prepares for offensive in region partially controlled by Ukraine 02:07

President Biden has agreed to lift restrictions that will allow Ukraine to use long-range weapons supplied by the United States to strike deep into Russian territory, a U.S. official confirmed to CBS News on Sunday. The move constitutes a significant shift in U.S. policy in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Easing restrictions would allow kyiv to use the Army's Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, to hit targets in Russia. The move also comes as some 10,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Kursk, near Ukraine's northern border, to help Russian forces retake the territory.

The White House National Security Council declined to comment to CBS News.

The U.S. move could help Ukraine at a time when Russian forces appear to be making progress and could put kyiv in a better negotiating position when and if peace talks take place.

It also comes as Mr Biden is set to leave office and President-elect Trump has pledged to limit US support for Ukraine and end the war as quickly as possible.

In an interview with Ukrainian media outlet Suspilne on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said kyiv would like to end the war with Russia next year through “diplomatic means.”

He said he was certain the war would end “sooner” than it otherwise would have once Mr. Trump became president.

“It is certain that the war will end sooner thanks to the policies of the team that will now lead the White House. This is their approach, their promise to their citizens,” Zelensky said.

February 2025 would mark the third year of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, with Russian troops gaining ground in recent months.

For several months, Zelensky and many of his Western supporters have called for using U.S. weapons to strike Russian military targets far from its border, saying the U.S. ban had prevented Ukraine from trying to stop Russian attacks on its cities and their electricity networks. .

Some Republicans in Congress have urged Mr. Biden to relax the rules on how Ukraine can use weapons supplied by the United States.

Eleanor Watson contributed to this report.

