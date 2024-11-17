MLS players have no barrier to US selection, says Pochettino





Jeff Carlisle, US Soccer Correspondent November 17, 2024, 3:45 p.m. ET

Close Jeff Carlisle covers MLS and the US national team for ESPN FC.

ST. LOUIS — United States manager Mauricio Pochettino said American players who play in MLS will have the chance to play for him in the USMNT.

Pochettino was speaking to reporters ahead of Monday's second leg, the quarter-final against Jamaica in the Concacaf Nations League. The United States currently leads 1-0 from the first leg.

Editor's Choice

When asked if he treats players differently if they aren't playing for their club, Pochettino said he just wants his players to play, and that includes MLS. He also wanted to send a message to MLS players attending January's training camp: He's watching them.

“For me, I will be happy that most of them play here in MLS because I think after [getting] “I know MLS, it’s not easy to play here, it’s very physical,” Pochettino said.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager added that MLS is “very competitive. They have very good discipline, they train very well and why not? For me, they will have the same opportunity to play in MLS as if they played in the Premier League or La Liga or in Belgium, in France.

“It is important that they know it privately, but also in public. But also the actors who will be involved in January. [camp]They must know that if they perform well, if they convince us and if they show quality, they will have the opportunity to join us in the national team.”

Pochettino was then asked if, when evaluating players, he placed more importance on performances in a competitive match rather than a friendly. The Argentinian answered in the affirmative and added that after working in the United States for the last two months, he was aware that winning is expected, and that is part of the sporting culture in the United States. United.

This fits with Pochettino's desire to raise the level of competitiveness in matches, which the United States demonstrated more in the first leg against Jamaica.

“I think we need to create those expectations. I think we need to raise those expectations,” he said. “I think we need to increase the pressure on us because I think it's going to be important because I think we're the United States and we need to perform and win games. That's our culture.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/42448998/mls-players-no-barrier-usmnt-selection The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos