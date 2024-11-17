Biden will allow Ukraine to use US weapons in Russia: reports | Russia-Ukraine War





The move comes as Joe Biden begins his final months in office in the United States, with his successor Donald Trump seen as more supportive of Russia.

Outgoing US President Joe Biden will allow Ukraine to use US-supplied weapons to strike inside Russia, various media outlets including Reuters, the Associated Press and the New York Times have reported.

Three sources familiar with the matter, including two U.S. officials, told Reuters on Sunday that Ukraine planned to carry out long-range attacks using the weapons in the coming days.

The White House has not commented on the reports, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the missiles would speak for themselves.

Today, many media outlets claim that we have received permission to take appropriate measures, Zelensky said in his evening address to Ukrainians. But strikes are not done with words. Such things are not announced. The missiles will speak for themselves.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski welcomed the reports, saying the United States was responding to Russia in language that [Russian President Vladimir] Putin understands.

Vladimir Djabarov, a Russian MP, said allowing Ukraine to strike inside Russia with missiles supplied by the United States would lead to a third world war, according to the official TASS news agency. The lawmaker added that the Russian response would be immediate.

Biden's move comes as he prepares to leave office in two months, with President-elect Donald Trump taking office on January 20.

Trump and members of his new administration have indicated they are more skeptical about massive support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, and it is unclear whether Trump will reverse the decision to authorize the Ukraine to use weapons supplied by the United States in Russia.

The Republican leader promised to end the war quickly, but gave no details on how he would do it.

Ukraine is expected to use U.S.-made rockets (ATACMS), which have a range of up to 306 km, the sources told Reuters, as kyiv benefits from a still supportive U.S. administration. Zelensky had been pushing for months for permission to use these weapons against targets deep within Russian territory.

Referring to reports published by the French newspaper Le Figaro that the United Kingdom and France would also allow Ukraine to use its long-range missiles in Russia, Al Jazeera diplomatic correspondent James Bays said that the The objective of these Western countries is to particularly support Ukraine. in the Russian region occupied by Ukraine, Kursk.

Moscow has previously warned that it would view any move by Washington to ease restrictions on the use of US-supplied weapons as a major escalation.

The U.S. move marks a significant policy shift and strengthens a Ukrainian government that has struggled to stop Russian attacks on cities and its power grid.

Biden, however, has long opposed moves to use U.S. weapons against Russia, fearing it could draw the United States and its NATO allies into direct conflict with Russia.

But the president appears to have relented, after the momentum of the war shifted to Russia. North Korea has deployed thousands of troops to support Russia as it attempts to regain Kursk territory lost to Ukraine.

And Moscow believes that Trump will likely be a more favorable negotiator and could force kyiv to give up territory that Russia currently controls in eastern and southern Ukraine.

