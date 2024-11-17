Fears grow over British children at risk of being placed in illegal care | social welfare





A shocking rise in the number of vulnerable children being deprived of their liberty by the state is leaving more children in illegal accommodation at a huge cost to taxpayers, a government-backed assessment has warned.

The children included a young woman who physically sat down all day as staff tried to restrain her, and a severely disabled child whose feeding tube was gnawed by rats. Others were found in bed sheets, Airbnbs and caravans guarded by security guards.

Meanwhile, huge demand for insufficient placements means the individual cost of caring for some children in care now exceeds $1 million a year.

Rachel de Souza, Children's Commissioner for England, said around half of young people on DoL orders are unregistered or placed in illegal accommodation. Photo: Yui Mok/PA

At least 1,000 of the most vulnerable children in England are currently subject to deprivation of liberty (DoL) orders, with the number of applications seeking them more than doubling from 2021 to last year.

Rachel de Souza, Children's Commissioner for England, told the Observer that around half of children on orders are unregistered or in illegal provision. A lack of suitable treatment sites has been blamed for increasing orders, which can include restraints, sedatives, locked rooms and other restrictive measures.

But state officials do not currently have clear information about how many children are in undocumented homes or where they are.

Sir Andrew McFarlane, president of families, backed a complete overhaul of child care provision and a reduction in DoL orders. Photo: Courts and Tribunals Judiciary/PA

Sir Andrew McFarlane, chairman of the High Court's family division, backed De Souza's call for a major overhaul of the care provided and a reduction in orders.

The Observer understands the government is preparing a plan to address the crisis this week. Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said she would announce measures to lift restrictions on childcare providers profiting from vulnerable children and tackle the problem of unregistered placements.

Shortcomings have been identified in a new government-sponsored analysis which involved affected children speaking to a team of children's commissioners. De Souza has now launched a detailed investigation into the number of children in illegal settings and the costs of their placement.

She warned that the increased use of DoL orders was a red flag highlighting the crisis in children's social care. She said this was a serious problem. The number of children deprived of their liberty is increasing at a truly alarming rate. Our most vulnerable children are being placed in these inappropriate and illegal environments. They are often looked after by security guards and other people, which costs a lot of money. They pursued profiteering rather than protection. It's a really sad and terrible story.

These are children. We must remember that they may be our children. I have seen international examples where this does not happen or does not need to happen. The child's best interests come first and that's what we need to do.

McFarlane said: Young people subject to deprivation of liberty orders are among the most vulnerable in society. Judges have long used their rulings to highlight the need to address the severe shortage of registered safe accommodation. We welcome the current interest in this issue.

The new report said children felt confused and helpless by the process. One 17-year-old said: To be honest, I didn't even know what it was. It was very fast. Then I moved into a worse, unregulated treatment environment.

Another person recalled: I said this. Why is the door locked? And they said: Because you have a three month DoL order. Some of those deprived of their liberty by the courts were not even given the opportunity to speak to the judges involved.

Caravan, Airbnb. De Souza said we found the child in a squalid disabled facility where rats were fed through feeders every night. We raised our children in a tent. It's really shocking.

They are often hundreds of miles away from their families. Most of them have no training of any kind or, at best, a very limited curriculum. Most of them are placed alone and socially isolated. Children absolutely universally said they wanted to live near home, family and friends.

She is now calling for the upcoming Children's Welfare Bill to limit the use of DoL and stop it taking unfair advantage of the care provided to children with the most complex needs. Profit making seems so wrong in this field, she said. Local authorities have a shortage of available accommodation and a shortage of safe beds. They are desperately looking for someone to provide a solution, which causes monetization to get completely out of control. You need to stamp it.

No child, regardless of the circumstances, should be in an illegal day care home. We need radical upstream investment in creating new, safer places for children to live. I wish the law would be strengthened. It is necessary for children to be deprived of their liberty solely for the sake of their safety, not because of lack of suitable accommodation.

The father of a teenager who received a DoL order described how his severely autistic son, now 17, was placed in a series of inappropriate environments from the age of three.

At one stage he was placed in Airbnb. It had an open balcony and two sets of stairs, he said. Nothing was prepared for him. It took endless effort to find the right care for my son, which was only achieved when he was 16 years old.

Phillipson told the Observer: Children deprived of their liberty face some of the most heartbreaking experiences, and many are re-traumatized by a system that is unable to meet their needs. That's why on Monday I will finalize a plan to break down the barriers to opportunity they face, including developing new community-based services to meet their needs and give children the best chance at life.

Our reforms will go further to do better for vulnerable children, lifting the curtain on child care providers taking unfair advantage of young people, addressing undocumented placements, and working to help children achieve and grow. There will be a renewed focus on early intervention.

