UK doubles support for Sudan and neighboring countries as they face worst humanitarian crisis in a decade





Britain announces significant $113 million increase in aid for Sudanese people and those fleeing to neighboring countries Foreign Secretary will keep Adre border crossing open indefinitely and call for immediate action to end violence UN Security Council resolution Draft submitted for the protection of civilians and unrestricted delivery of aid.

today [Sunday 17 November] The UK has announced a support package that will support more than a million people affected by Sudan's devastating war and provide vital support to those in need.

The new $113 million support package, which doubles the UK's support commitment to Sudan and the region this year, will help more than 600,000 people in Sudan and more than 700,000 people in neighboring countries fleeing conflict, including Chad and South Sudan. will support.

The Foreign Minister is visiting the UN Security Council tomorrow. [Monday 18 November]He will ask the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) to keep the vital Adre border crossing open indefinitely and lift restrictions limiting the amount of aid delivered. The Foreign Secretary will also call on the SAF and Rapid Support Forces to stop blocking aid convoys.

After 18 months of violent conflict, Sudan is facing its worst humanitarian crisis in a decade, with more than half a million people in Darfur suffering from famine. More than 11 million people have become refugees, 25 million are in dire need of assistance, and widespread famine is likely.

The new funding package announced today will support UN and NGO partners providing food, cash, shelter, medical assistance, water and sanitation.

This support is not only much needed, it will help people stay in their home communities and return home when circumstances allow.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

Sudan's brutal civil war has brought unimaginable suffering. The Sudanese people need more support. That's why the UK is helping to provide much-needed food, shelter and education to the most vulnerable people.

But aid cannot be delivered without access. Hunger must not be used as a weapon of war, and it can only be stopped if all border crossings and routes are open, accessible and safe.

As the UN Security Council's lead official on Sudan, I will meet the British Presidency on Monday to call for a resolution to ensure the protection of civilians and the delivery of unrestricted aid.

Britain will never forget Sudan.

At the United Nations, the Foreign Secretary will bring together international partners to lead discussions on measures to push warring parties to remove obstacles to humanitarian access.

Humanitarian workers are facing serious challenges in delivering aid to those most in need, with aid workers killed, access blocked by warring parties, and UN workers unable to move freely. The Adre border crossing reopened in August and provides a vital lifeline for aid to be delivered from Chad to Darfur.

Development Minister Anneliese Dodds said:

When I visited South Sudan last August, I witnessed firsthand the heartbreaking impact violence has on people fleeing conflict.

Sudan's humanitarian crisis is worsening. Famine and disease are spreading, and more people will be in desperate need of help in the coming year.

We must act now to prevent further suffering. The support announced today will reach more than one million people, providing food to some of those most in need and helping neighboring countries continue to host refugees.

Britain has also introduced a new UN Security Council resolution pressuring Sudan's military and the Rapid Support Forces to protect civilians, enforce a ceasefire and allow safe passage of aid.

On August 22, UK Development Secretary Anneliese Dodds announced 15 million people to support people fleeing violence in Sudan, including those who have moved to South Sudan and Chad.

background

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-doubles-aid-for-sudan-and-neighbouring-countries-facing-the-worst-humanitarian-crisis-of-the-decade The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos