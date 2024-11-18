Future cruise missile launch completed





Successfully launched a state-of-the-art missile from the Typhoon test stand. Ability to hit various targets over 100km away. New missiles support hundreds of UK jobs.

Royal Navy and Royal Air Force pilots will benefit from a state-of-the-art new cruise missile following the first successful guided launch test of the SPEAR missile.

SPEAR, a next-generation turbojet-powered small cruise missile, has successfully completed testing after being launched from a Typhoon jet operated by BAE Systems from the Vidsel range in Sweden. The most recent test marked the first time the weapon system was fired at a target, marking a major leap forward in the program's development.

Each missile can hit targets up to 100 km away and is designed for use against a variety of targets, including air defenses, ships, tanks, defensive structures and fast-moving vehicles. Once operational, it will be fitted to Britain's F-35B fighter jets, allowing the military to attack targets on land and on the Queen Elizabeth class aircraft carriers.

SPEAR used advanced all-weather radar seekers to map target areas and used radio frequency imagery to automatically navigate targets through customizable paths before successfully engaging them.

MBDA's UK-developed SPEAR operations primarily involve design work in Stevenage and Bristol and manufacturing in Bolton, supporting hundreds of jobs among MBDA's 5,500-strong UK workforce.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Luke Pollard said:

The successful testing of the pioneering SPEAR missile marks a significant leap forward in the capabilities of the British Armed Forces and ensures that the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force personnel are equipped with cutting-edge technology to protect the nation.

These achievements not only strengthen our defense capabilities but also boost the UK economy by supporting high-skilled jobs and innovation.

The F-35B jet can carry up to eight SPEAR missiles at once, providing the next generation of long-range air-to-ground missiles. This guided launch test represents a significant milestone in the development of the SPEAR program, which will deliver a next-generation standoff air-to-ground missile to suppress enemy air defense missions in challenging and complex operational environments. Using a telemetry device instead of a real warhead, the launch, collection and long-range free-flight control of the missile was demonstrated after high-altitude and high-speed launch.

Mike Mew, Head of Tactical Attacks at MBDA, said:

SPEAR is a truly unique weapons system, offering for the first time the range, flexibility, precision, and loadout to defeat modern enemy air defenses.

The success of this trial is due to the excellent collaboration between the MOD, BAE Systems and MBDA teams.

SPEAR is part of a wider portfolio supporting the $6.5 billion investment planned by the Department of Defense in the UK arms industry over the next 10 years. This includes other missile programs such as Brimstone, CAMM, Sea Viper, Sea Venom, and Storm Shadow. Be at the forefront of future weapons development.

Matthew Brown, SPEAR Team Leader at DE&S, said:

This trial was a key step in delivering SPEAR to the UK front line. SPEAR provides new capabilities to defeat the most complex air defense systems, allowing pilots to fly and fight wherever needed to defend Britain and its allies. .

The SPEAR program is managed by Defense Equipment and Support (DE&S), the Ministry of Defense (MOD) procurement executive agency. The joint MOD and industry team conducted this, the first in a series of SPEAR guided flight tests.

Chris Moon, Director of Typhoon Capability at BAE Systems UK, said:

The successful launch of the Typhoon is the result of many months of hard work and excellent collaboration between MBDA, MoD and BAE Systems staff.

We now look forward to the next stage of SPEAR 3 trials and testing of other world-leading capabilities supporting the RAF Typhoon Force.

