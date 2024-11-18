Trump team seeks to ease US rules on self-driving cars





Members of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team have told advisers they plan to make a federal framework for fully autonomous vehicles one of the Department of Transportation's priorities, according to people familiar with the matter. .

If new rules allow cars without human control, it would directly benefit Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. and a Trump mega-donor who has become a powerful element in the president-elect's inner circle. He bet the electric vehicle maker's future on self-driving technology and artificial intelligence.

Current federal rules pose significant hurdles for companies seeking to deploy vehicles without steering wheels or pedals in large quantities, which Tesla plans to do. The Trump team is seeking political leadership for the department to develop a framework to regulate autonomous vehicles, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

While the Department of Transportation, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, can issue rules that would make it easier for self-driving vehicles to operate, an act of Congress would pave the way for the mass adoption of self-driving cars. A bipartisan legislative measure under discussion would create federal rules around AVs, two of the people said.

One of the candidates under consideration for Transportation secretary is Emil Michael, a former Uber Technologies Inc. executive who has spoken with Trump's team and potential staffers, they said. declared. The work is in its early stages and policy details have yet to be determined, they said.

Republican Reps. Sam Graves of Missouri and Garret Graves of Louisiana were also considered to lead the department, the sources said.

The transition team did not respond to requests for comment.

Musk announced in October his intention to produce a large number of driverless Tesla robot-axis without driver controls starting in 2026. Current US regulations pose significant obstacles to Elon Musk's plans for what we calls Cybercab, in particular by limiting their deployment.

He supported federal autonomy rules during Tesla's third-quarter earnings call, saying he would use any role with government to push for a process to allow the use of autonomous vehicles throughout the country. The statement prompted a sell-off in shares of Uber and rival Lyft Inc.

Trump has since named Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency initiative aimed at dismantling government bureaucracy and cutting spending and regulations deemed too burdensome.

Previous efforts to develop federal legislation to regulate autonomous vehicles have failed.

NHTSA currently allows manufacturers to deploy 2,500 autonomous vehicles per year under an granted exemption, but legislative efforts to increase that number to 100,000 have repeatedly failed.

A bill to do so passed the House several years ago during Trump's first term, but the measure stalled in the Senate. An attempt during the first year of the Biden administration to merge the bill with other laws failed when some manufacturers tried to include language that would prevent consumers from suing or filing class-action lawsuits.

How separated are you from the most powerful business leaders on the planet? Find out who's on our brand new list of the 100 Most Influential People in Business. Plus, learn the measures we used to achieve this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2024/11/17/trump-self-driving-cars-rules-tesla-robotaxi-elon-musk-cybercab-ai-nhtsa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos