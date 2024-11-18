The Met Office has issued a weather warning for up to 20cm of snow.





The Met Office has issued a snow forecast, warning that up to 20cm of snow could fall in the UK over the next few days.

During this period, which has been described as the first taste of winter, forecasters have issued several yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for parts of England between 4pm on Sunday and 10am on Tuesday.

The Met Office added that power outages, road and public transport disruptions and the risk of injury from ice slides are possible throughout the warning period.

Sunday's warning applies to parts of northern Scotland, including Orkney and Shetland, where up to 10cm of snow could accumulate in highlands by Monday morning, the Met Office said.

On Monday, warnings were in place for the East Midlands, Yorkshire, Wales and northern England overnight from 7pm until Tuesday morning, with up to 20cm of snow possible in the Highlands.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said despite the mild start to the month, the conditions ahead were typical of mid to late winter.

He said: What we can say is that it will be very cold throughout the year, with widespread overnight frosts and some areas with snow on the ground.

In the north, overnight lows can reach -8 degrees Celsius, perhaps even -10 degrees Celsius, which is highly unusual for November.

He added that it was a pretty early winter blast.

Mr Morgan said the public can best prepare for winter weather by making sure their vehicles are suitable for potentially icy or snowy conditions and taking extra supplies with them when traveling, including food, blankets and fully charged cell phones.

Despite the cold weather, the entire UK will enjoy more sunshine next week, the meteorologist added.

He said: That's good news.

We have lost the gray and gloomy environment we have seen so far this month. That will be the case until at least Tuesday. And there will be so much sunshine.

Yes, there will be showers in areas around the UK, especially the north, east and west coasts of Scotland. But if you live inland and in the South, you'll likely have plenty of sparkling blue skies most days. From Tuesday to Friday.

