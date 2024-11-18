Biden authorizes Ukraine to strike Russia with US-made long-range missiles





US President Joe Biden has authorized Ukraine to launch limited strikes on Russia using US-made long-range missiles, in a major policy shift before the end of his term in the House Blanche in January, two people familiar with the matter said.

Biden's decision comes in response to the deployment of thousands of North Korean troops to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, and after a series of new strikes by Moscow on Ukrainian cities over the weekend.

Tuesday will mark the 1,000th day of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The US-made long-range missiles will likely be used for the first time by Ukraine to target Russian and North Korean forces in Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops seized territory over the summer , according to sources informed of the matter.

Biden authorized Ukraine to use HIMARS, the U.S. High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, to strike targets in Russia.

But he has long resisted allowing kyiv to launch strikes in Russia using U.S.-made long-range missiles known as the Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, on the grounds that it could escalate conflicts. tensions with Moscow. ATACMS missiles have a range of up to 300 kilometers or 190 miles.

He is now abandoning these objections more than two months before leaving office to make way for Donald Trump.

The Republican is skeptical of additional military aid to Ukraine and has pledged to bring a quick end to the war without saying how exactly he would do it.

The White House declined to comment. The Pentagon declined to respond to a request for comment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky noted on Sunday that media reports that we had received authorization to use US ATACMS missiles in Russia, although he did not confirm Biden's decision.

Zelensky has been advocating for months for the United States and other partner countries to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western-made long-range weapons in Russia.

He argued that cross-border strikes with the US ATACMS, British Storm Shadow and French Scalp missiles were necessary to hit Moscow's forces before they could launch further attacks on Ukrainian targets, including critical infrastructure.

Two countries are against us, against Ukraine, Zelensky said on Friday, referring to Russia and North Korea. We would very much like to have the opportunity to use long-range weapons against military targets on Russian territory.

Andriy Zagorodnyuk, Ukraine's former defense minister, said the use of ATACMS missiles would allow kyiv to target high-value targets and potentially disrupt Russian operations.

There are targets that can only be hit by high payload missiles such as ATACMS or equivalent aerial missiles. This is, of course, a decision that gives Ukrainian troops a chance, even if, like many previous decisions, it comes after a significant and extremely painful delay.

Biden's decision to allow the Ukrainians to use ATACMS missiles follows the deployment early last month of 12,000 North Korean troops to Russia.

It was the first foray into the war by a foreign army and a major expansion of North Korea's support for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Pyongyang had already supplied Moscow with hundreds of ballistic missiles and millions of artillery shells. In return, Moscow provided Pyongyang with military technology to help with its missile programs and money, a senior Ukrainian official said.

In recent weeks, Russia has amassed some 50,000 troops, including 10,000 North Korean troops, in anticipation of a planned offensive in the Kursk region to retake about 600 square kilometers of territory held by Ukrainian forces since their incursion in August .

A Ukrainian intelligence assessment shared with the Financial Times found that North Korea has supplied Russia with long-range rocket and artillery weapons, including 50 domestically produced M1989 170mm self-propelled howitzers and 20 systems of updated 240 mm multiple launch rockets.

Some of these weapons were moved to the Kursk region for the planned assault involving North Korean troops.

Even though they are limited to the Kursk region, ATACMS missiles endanger high-value Russian systems, assembly areas, logistics, command and control, said Michael Kofman, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, an American think tank.

They could allow Ukraine to hold on to Kursk longer and increase the cost of North Korea's involvement in the war.

Bill Taylor, former US ambassador to Ukraine, said Biden's decision makes Ukraine stronger and increases the chances of a just end to the war.

The decision could also unblock British and French missiles. Maybe even in German, he added.

Russia has not yet responded to Biden's decision. In September, President Vladimir Putin suggested that Ukraine's use of Western-made missiles against Russian targets would lead to the direct involvement of NATO countries, the United States and the EU… This would mean that they would be at war with Russia and if that were the case, we would make the corresponding decisions.

Russian military bloggers close to the Kremlin reacted on Telegram with fury and frustration to Biden's decision.

Rybar, a channel with more than 1.3 million subscribers, said the threat of ATACMS missiles would push Russian command and control centers, air defenses and airfields away from the front lines.

Asked about the risk of escalation from Biden's policy shift, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres told reporters at the G20 in Rio de Janeiro: “We have a very consistent position regarding the escalation of the war in Ukraine. We want peace… in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

Additional reporting by Henry Foy and Anastasia Stognei

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/cc565d8e-e5c2-4b04-9b61-b05fb8edcb49 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos