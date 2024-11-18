US 'lifts ban' on Russian strikes, royal 'raid'





On the front page of the Financial Times, we see a rescuer putting out a fire following a drone attack on a Ukrainian town. The major newspaper reports that Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to launch limited strikes on Russia using long-range missiles supplied by the United States. The newspaper notes that this is a major policy shift before his White House term ends in January.

President-elect Donald Trump is pictured beaming on the front page of the Daily Telegraph as he holds a UFC heavyweight championship belt during a fight in New York, as Elon Musk looks on. As a lead article, the newspaper also reports Joe Biden's decision to allow Ukraine to strike targets with Russia with US missiles. The newspaper notes that he is also expected to drop his opposition to the use of British-made Storm Shadow missiles in Russia. The Telegraph adds that US officials told the New York Times that North Korean troops supporting Russia in Ukraine caused Biden to change his mind.

The Sun reports a burglary at Windsor Castle in October while the Prince and Princess of Wales were at their home nearby. It says two men climbed a fence at night to steal a farm vehicle. The newspaper says the fleeing thieves then used a stolen truck to force their way through a security barrier.

The Times leads the way with the planned meeting between Sir Keir Starmer and the Chinese president on the sidelines of the G20. He writes that it will be scrutinized by those at Westminster who are concerned about China and fear that the Labor government will put economic concerns ahead of human rights. The paper's second article states that young people will have their benefits reduced if they do not undertake training or apprenticeships. Ministers say they will not be allowed to stay out of the labor market.

A Guardian investigation reveals that Thames Water has 23 billion in assets requiring urgent repairs and that the water supply to its 16 million customers is “on a razor's edge”. A Thames Water spokesperson told the newspaper that “the welfare and safety of our colleagues and customers is our top priority”. Elsewhere, the heads of Joe Biden and other world leaders are surrounded by water in Rio de Janeiro, as activists call for climate action ahead of the G20 summit. The Guardian claims Sir Keir Starmer will seek to repair ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping when they meet.

“Get as close to EU as possible in Brexit reset, business leaders urge Starmer,” headline I. The British Chamber of Commerce told the newspaper it wanted “as much more alignment as possible” with Brussels. The newspaper observes that the Prime Minister faces increasing pressure to choose between prioritizing the EU and the United States under Donald Trump. Meanwhile, England captain Harry Kane is pictured after the Lions' 5-0 win over the Republic of Ireland.

“Time to flush the toilet springs!” reads the headline in the Metro newspaper, which depicts river pollution campaigner Ben Morris, gloved and holding blackened wet wipes from a poorly connected pipe. The newspaper writes that hundreds of toilets flow directly into rivers due to questionable plumbing. This adds that tens of thousands of homes in London could be affected.

Getty Images

The United States has given Ukraine the green light to use American weapons against Russia.

The water supply for the 16 million users of the Thames is on a razor's edge, according to the Guardian. It says Britain's biggest water company has 23 billion in assets requiring urgent repairs. The newspaper claims that Thames Water has failed to address serious security concerns, including being the victim of cybersecurity attacks by Russian-affiliated groups, and that its financial situation is worse than expected. had previously admitted. A company spokesperson says the well-being and safety of customers is the top priority. Thames Water has refused to comment on the reported cyberattacks, but an anonymous source denies the claims.

The Daily Telegraph says farmers have warned the government they “have nothing to lose”, ahead of a planned protest outside Parliament on Tuesday. They oppose proposals to impose a 20% levy on inherited agricultural land worth more than 1 million. The report says ministers are drawing up contingency plans to keep supermarket shelves well stocked in the event of a farmers' strike. The government has called for calm, insisting that most farmers will not be affected. “Labor war against farmers poses threat to food security,” says the Daily Express. The newspaper quotes Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp as saying the tax changes will be a blow to the whole country.

Getty Images

According to the Times, unemployed young people could see their benefits reduced if they do not take up training or apprenticeship offers. Hundreds of thousands of young people aged 18 to 21 will be contacted in an attempt to get them back to work, under plans to be announced this month. The report says Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall will describe rising economic inactivity post-Covid as one of the biggest problems facing Britain's finances.

The Sun claims masked intruders attacked a farm on the Windsor Castle estate, while the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their children, slept in their home five minutes away. The report cites an anonymous source as saying the two men must have been watching the estate “for a while”, before climbing a fence and stealing farm equipment from a barn.

