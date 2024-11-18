Britain says to expect 'devastating snow' as warning applies to large parts of country | uk news





Britain is bracing for 'devastating snow' as a yellow weather warning is in place for most of the country until Tuesday. The Met Office said there was 'potential' for the warning to be 'extended'.

Weather forecasters warned the worst-hit areas could see up to 20cm of snow as they experience their “first taste of winter”.

The National Weather Service also told people to expect ice, cold temperatures and wintry showers this week.

Check the weather forecast for your area.

A yellow warning for snow and ice has been issued for most of the north, including the East Midlands, Yorkshire, Wales and northern England, from 7pm on Monday until 10am on Tuesday.

People living in the affected areas have been told they may experience power outages and cell phone coverage may be affected.

The Met Office said there was a “slight possibility” that some rural areas could be closed and bus and train services could be delayed or cancelled.

They were also warned to be careful not to slip or fall on icy surfaces.

The Meteorological Administration predicts that there will be bright weather in the northern and eastern regions throughout today, but rain in the southern and western regions will gradually spread to the northeast and snow will fall in the northern hills.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: “The Pennine region, particularly the Peak District, could also see some damaging snow, particularly on Monday night, but could see some of the impacts linger into rush hour on Tuesday morning.”

“Light snow is also possible at lower elevations, which could lead to significant disruption until Tuesday morning. The week ahead is likely to be cold across the country and windy on Tuesday, with wintry showers likely.” Another week.”

Mr Morgan said the start of the month was “mild” but cold weather was more common in “mid to late winter”.

“What we can say is that it will be very cold throughout the year, with widespread overnight frosts and snow in some areas,” he continued.

Image: A yellow weather warning has been issued across the UK.

Meanwhile, the yellow snow and ice advisory that went into effect at 4 PM on Sunday will end at 11 AM today.

The warning applies to the far north of Scotland, where people have been told there may be patches of ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The Met Office said both yellow warnings were likely to be 'extended'.

The typical high temperature for this time of year in southern England is 11C (52F), but daytime highs over the coming week are expected to be around 5C (41F), with parts of Scotland expected to reach “freezing levels”. Mr. Morgan said.

X This content is provided by X and may use cookies and other technologies. To display this content we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to modify your preferences to enable X cookies or to only allow them once. You can change your settings at any time through your privacy options. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm whether you have consented to X cookies. To view this content, you can use the button below to accept X cookies for this session only. Enable cookies Allow one cookie

Meteorologists said the public can best prepare for winter weather by making sure their vehicles are suitable for possible icy or snowy conditions and taking extra supplies with them when traveling, such as food, blankets and fully charged cell phones.

He added that weather warnings were likely to change over the next few days and a 'winter storm' could be seen in southern England later this week.

Read more on Sky News: Starmer pushes for 'pragmatic' relationship with China, tracking down husband after woman's body found in car boot

Follow Sky News on WhatsApp

Follow Sky News to get all the latest news from around the UK and around the world.

Tap here

Despite the cold weather, “the whole of the UK” will enjoy more sunshine this week, the meteorologist added.

He said: “There will be some showers around the UK, particularly northern Scotland and the east and west coasts, but if you live inland and in the south, you could see a lot of sparkling snow.” “We will have blue skies most days Tuesday through Friday.”

This comes as the cold wave warning issued by the UK Health and Safety Executive at 9am on Sunday will remain in effect until 9am on Thursday.

It covers a large area of ​​England north of Northampton. The warning is triggered when health services are at risk of facing further pressure and is designed to prepare people who are “particularly vulnerable” and “likely to struggle to cope”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-told-to-expect-disruptive-snow-as-warnings-cover-large-parts-of-the-country-13255994 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos