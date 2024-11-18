Biden authorizes Ukraine to strike inside Russia with long-range missiles





US President Joe Biden has given Ukraine the green light to use US-supplied long-range missiles to strike Russia, US officials said.

This decision marks a major change in Washington's policy, which for months has refused to grant kyiv's requests for authorization to use ATACMS missiles outside its own borders.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to the news – relayed during briefings by US officials – by saying that “such things are not announced, the missiles speak for themselves.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already warned Western countries against such a move, saying it would represent “direct participation” by the NATO military alliance in the war in Ukraine.

He has yet to comment on the latest developments, although other senior Kremlin politicians have described it as a serious escalation.

Washington's decision on ATACMS is limited to defending Ukrainian forces inside Russia's Kursk region, where kyiv launched a surprise incursion in August.

In effect, the Biden administration is telling Ukraine that it will support its efforts to retain the small portion of Russian territory it currently occupies, as a powerful bargaining chip for possible negotiations in the future.

Serhiy Kuzan, president of the kyiv-based Ukrainian Center for Security and Cooperation, told the BBC that Joe Biden's decision was “very important” for the country.

It's not something that will change the course of the war, but I think it will make our forces more equal.

ATACMS can reach up to 300 km (186 miles). Unnamed U.S. officials told the New York Times and Washington Post that Biden's approval of Ukraine's use of ATACMS was a response to Russia's decision to allow North Korean soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

Mr. Kuzan said Sunday's decision came ahead of a planned assault by Russian and Korean troops, intended to dislodge Ukrainian forces from Russia's Kursk region. The offensive was expected in a few days.

Ukraine previously estimated there were 11,000 North Korean troops in Kursk.

President Biden's decision will also allow Britain and France to grant Ukraine permission to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles in Russia.

Neither the United Kingdom nor France have yet reacted to Biden's decision.

Last month, Zelensky confirmed that Ukraine had used long-range missiles supplied by the United States for the first time to strike Russian targets in the east of the country.

For months, Ukraine has been fighting to push back Russian troops who are slowly advancing through the eastern Donetsk region toward the key town of Pokrovsk, a major supply hub for Ukrainian forces.

Moscow has also massively increased the number of drone strikes on Ukraine. More than 2,000 units were launched in October, according to the Ukrainian General Staff, a record number in the war.

On Saturday night, Russia launched what is considered its largest coordinated attack in months, killing at least 10 people. About 120 missiles and 90 drones were launched, according to Zelensky.

The attacks continued on Sunday evening, with authorities in the Sumy region – near the Russian border – reporting eight more deaths, including two children, after a missile hit a residential building.

Russian officials in the Bryansk border region reported a Ukrainian drone attack late Sunday, but said their defenses shot down 26 drones.

Ukraine has claimed for months that its allies had not provided it with enough support to allow it to defend itself effectively.

Joe Biden, who will leave the White House in January, is seeking to accelerate aid to Ukraine.

There are fears that his successor, Donald Trump, will slow down or stop further support. He described military support as a drain on American resources and indicated it would end the war, without explaining how that would happen.

The United States is Ukraine's largest arms supplier. Between the start of the war and the end of June 2024, it delivered or committed to sending weapons and equipment worth US$55.5 billion ($41.5 billion), according to the Institute of Kiel for the World Economy, a German research organization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c789x0y91vvo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos