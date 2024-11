UK's Pizza Hut raises funds after budget tax hike

The UK's Pizza Hut restaurant operator plans to raise more than 10 million to cope with increased costs after tax hikes for businesses were announced in last month's budget.

That money could come from selling parts of the business or through new investments from existing shareholders.

It comes amid a growing backlash from business owners who warn that higher employer national insurance premiums and the National Living Wage will increase costs for businesses that employ many low-paid workers.

Heart With Smart (HWS), which operates all 140 Pizza Hut restaurants in the UK, will use the funding on new technology, including touchscreen ordering kiosks and contactless table ordering.

The new feature will allow restaurants to save money by operating with fewer staff and is already being successfully trialed in some Pizza Hut stores, a company insider told the BBC.

They said this would result in fewer employees, but the store does not expect a large-scale redundancy program.

From April 2025, the employer national insurance contribution rate that companies pay on top of workers' salaries will increase from 13.8% to 15%, and the premium starting level will be lowered to 5,000.

HWS expects labor costs to rise by $4 million, or around 14%, next year, with the National Living Wage rising by 6.7% and larger increases for 18-20 year olds.

Prime Minister Rachel Reeves previously said businesses “will have to absorb” some of these costs through profits.

In a letter signed by more than 200 signatories last week, hospitality bosses told the Prime Minister their industry had been disproportionately affected by “unsustainable” tax increases.

They warned this would “undoubtedly” result in closures and job losses.

A number of companies, including Sainsbury's, M&S, BT, Wetherspoons, Fullers and JD Sports, have also hinted or warned that they may have to pass on some of the extra costs to customers through price increases.

But HWS believes its ability to do this is limited because customers may not accept higher prices, insiders told the BBC.

They said the additional funding decision was not solely a result of budget measures introduced last month.

This is the effect of changes resulting from five difficult years for the restaurant industry, including the cost of living crisis and labor costs, which were already rising after the pandemic.

Advisory firm Interpath has been hired to run the funding process, which was first reported by Sky News. Interpath declined to comment.

Asked about the impact of the tax rises on businesses, a government spokesman said “difficult choices had to be made… to restore much-needed economic stability”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cdd0nzv6v1no The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos