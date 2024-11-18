US allows Ukraine to fire deeper into Russia ahead of Kursk battle





MANILA, Philippines After months of debate, the United States will allow Ukraine to fire long-range American weapons at Russia.

President Joe Biden recently authorized the use of the Army's 180-mile range tactical missile system. Ukraine has sought such authority since the Biden administration first authorized kyiv to fire U.S.-supplied weapons at Russia last May.

Despite Ukraine's pleas, the United States has so far resisted the move, arguing that it would be an escalation with little value on the battlefield.

This is the latest U-turn from the White House on what weapons it is sending and how freely Ukraine can use them. This pattern was repeated throughout the war for equipment such as F-16 fighters, long-range missiles, and tanks.

This change in course does not mean that the United States thinks long-range missiles will be more useful than before. Rather, it is a tit-for-tat response to North Korea sending more than 10,000 troops to fight alongside Russia in the Kursk border region, where Ukrainian forces have taken part of the territory earlier this fall.

North Korean troops haven't seen much combat yet, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters this week, but he expects them to enter combat soon.

Russia has so far waited to launch a counter-offensive around Kursk, prioritizing other parts of the front line. With the country suffering huge losses, as many as 1,250 people a day, U.S. officials said North Korean troops would help Russia maintain its positions without the need for another contingent.

That said, due to their different languages ​​and lack of experience fighting alongside Russia, far from an ally for the past 30 years, Austin doubted that North Korean forces would be very effective.

Ukraine has not yet used ATACMS to fire deep into Russia, a U.S. defense official said.

For now, the revised policy will focus only on the Kursk region, although Ukraine has requested permission to fire anywhere the missiles can reach. The United States could grant such authority if Russia continues the escalation.

Indeed, the initial choice to let Ukraine fire U.S. weapons at Russia came after Moscow launched a spring offensive on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city and located near the border. The White House argued at the time that limiting the fires created an arbitrary haven for Russian forces, who could park their equipment just out of range.

At first, enforcement of the authorization was complicated, with the Pentagon saying it was only for the Kharkiv region and the White House expanding it soon after.

Speaking to reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels, a senior U.S. defense official doubted that even the embargo on long-range strikes would be sustainable, referring to the pattern of no-no-yes throughout throughout the war.

Never say never, the official said.

Despite this, the United States stood firm for months. Ultimately, he settled for three public arguments to make his case.

U.S. missile stockpiles are so low that they have not sent them to Ukraine for much of the war. At the same time, the Pentagon claimed that Ukraine was building its own long-range weapons, mainly drones, which worked just as well.

Ukraine used it to strike Russian oil refineries and munitions depots, in the latter case causing significant damage.

After the policy change in May, Russia also moved many of its planes beyond the 180-mile range, expecting the United States to eventually relent. This means that Ukraine will not be able to stop the barrages of glide bombs, essentially imprecise weapons, tweaked to be more precise, that have been bombing their cities for more than a year.

A congressional aide told Defense News that the new authorization could still help Ukraine target some important military sites, such as munitions depots.

But in the face of the ATACMS shortage, the United States has also not clarified whether the policy change also extends to long-range weapons supplied by Britain and France. Both countries have said Ukraine should be able to fire these missiles wherever it wants, but they rely on U.S. parts and data to target military sites, giving Washington a veto.

Noah Robertson is the Pentagon reporter at Defense News. He previously covered national security for the Christian Science Monitor. He holds a bachelor's degree in English and government from the College of William & Mary in his hometown of Williamsburg, Virginia.

