Philippines, US sign military intelligence sharing deal to counter China | South China Sea News





The agreement allows for the sharing of classified information that could benefit the defense of a U.S. ally and streamlines the sale of certain classified technology.

The Philippines and the United States have signed a military intelligence-sharing agreement, part of a deepening security ties between the two defense treaty allies as they seek to counter China's resurgence.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro and his visiting US counterpart Lloyd Austin signed the agreement on Monday in a ceremony at the Department of National Defense (DND) in the Philippine capital, Manila.

The agreement, called the Military General Information Security Agreement, allows for the sharing of classified information that could benefit the national defense of a U.S. ally and streamlines the sale of certain classified technology, officials said.

Austin's visit is his fourth to the Southeast Asian country and likely his last before he leaves office in January when former President Donald Trump returns to the White House.

In a brief statement released on X, Austin said the United States and the Philippines are committed to deepening their alliance, strengthening regional security, and upholding our shared values ​​in the Indo-Pacific region.

Teodoro made no remarks during the signing ceremony, but the Defense Department said the agreement was a crucial step to improve information sharing and deepen interoperability between the Philippines and the United States .

Security engagements between Manila and Washington have deepened under US President Joe Biden and his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr, with both leaders keen to counter what they see as China's aggressive policies in the China Sea southern and near Taiwan.

The two countries have a mutual defense treaty dating from 1951, which could be invoked if either side was attacked, including in the South China Sea. In September, the Philippines also expressed interest in acquiring the US Typhon medium-range missile system, which the US brought to the country for joint exercises earlier this year.

In July, the United States announced it would provide $500 million in military funding to the Philippines. In 2023, Austin also visited the Philippines as the two countries announced a deal allowing U.S. troops access to four additional military bases in the country.

China has rejected an international ruling that its claims to the South China Sea have no legal basis and has deployed navy and coast guard vessels that Manila says are harassing its ships and preventing them from accessing to certain reefs and islands in the waters.

This has led to violent clashes that have left Filipino personnel injured and their ships damaged over the past 18 months. It also raised fears that the United States could be drawn into armed conflict over its defense treaty with the Philippines.

After signing the agreement, Austin also met with Marcos at the Malacanang Presidential Palace.

The Defense Department said Austin was also scheduled to travel to the western island of Palawan on Tuesday for a meeting with officials from Philippine forces patrolling the South China Sea.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/18/philippines-us-sign-military-intelligence-sharing-deal-to-counter-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos