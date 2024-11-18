US Marines, Japanese and Australian troops to train together amid heightened concerns over China





US Marines will participate in joint training with Japanese and Australian forces in northern Australia, the defense ministers of the three countries said on Sunday, expressing concern over a series of confrontations with China's military. more assertive.

Acting Australian Prime Minister Richard Marles received US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Japanese Defense Minister Nakatani Gen for talks in Darwin, Australia.

Trilateral amphibious training between Australia, Japan and the US Marine Rotational Force in northern Australia will begin in 2025 with Exercise Talisman Sabre. Australia will also take part in Exercise Orient Shield in Japan for the first time next year.

“Recognizing the critical role that the trilateral partnership plays in maintaining regional stability, we are committed to coordinating trilateral policies and consulting on regional security issues and contingencies,” they said in a joint statement.

In their statement, the three defense ministers reiterated their “grave concerns” over destabilizing actions in the East and South China Seas, including “dangerous conduct” by the Chinese military against Philippine vessels and others. ships in the region. China claims almost the entire South China Sea.

“We reiterate our strong opposition to any unilateral attempt to change the status quo through force or coercion,” they said, adding that it is “important that all States are free to exercise their rights and freedoms in accordance with to international law.

The ministers also stressed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. China claims Taiwan as its own territory and has stepped up military harassment with frequent exercises around the island.

Marles, who is also Australia's defense minister, said following discussions with his Japanese counterpart in September that the two countries were looking at ways to increase familiarity between their forces. One of the “obvious opportunities” was for Japan to participate in activities during the US Marine rotation in Australia, he said on Sunday.

“Having a more forward-looking opportunity for better training with Japan and the United States together is a really fantastic opportunity,” he said.

Asked whether increased military cooperation would anger Beijing, Marles said the move was aimed at building “the best possible relationships with like-minded countries, with our friends and with our allies.”

