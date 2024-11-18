Organic carrots recalled in the United States after a deadly E. coli outbreak. coli





Organic and baby carrots sold in grocery stores across the United States have been recalled after an outbreak of E. coli. coli that killed a person.

So far, 15 people are hospitalized and 39 cases have been reported in 18 states, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

The recall involves bagged carrots sold by Grimmway Farms to major supermarket names, including Trader Joe's, Whole Foods' 365, Target's Good & Gather, Walmart's Marketside, Wegmans and others.

Officials say the affected products are likely no longer in stores, but may still be in homes and should, if applicable, be thrown out or returned to stores for a refund.

Most of those infected live in New York, Minnesota and Washington, followed by California and Oregon, according to the AP news agency.

The CDC said the recalled organic whole carrots did not have an expiration date printed on the bag, but were available for purchase from Aug. 14 to Oct. 23. Organic baby carrots with an expiration date between September 11 and November 12 are also recalled.

In addition to disposing of all recalled products, the CDC added that people should clean and disinfect any surfaces they may have touched.

Symptoms of E. coli O121 include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, and usually begins three to four days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment, but some may develop serious kidney problems and need to be hospitalized, the CDC added.

Cases of E. coli linked to carrots comes after another high-profile outbreak in the United States, linked to chopped onions on some McDonald's Quarter Pounder burgers. 104 people fell ill.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) previously said one person died in October and 34 people were admitted to hospitals due to the outbreak.

