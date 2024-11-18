Britain wants a 'strong' relationship with China, Keir Starmer has said.





Sir Keir met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and said: “We want our relationship to be consistent, lasting, respectful and avoid surprises, as we agreed.” “If possible.”

He added: “The UK will be a predictable and consistent sovereign actor committed to the rule of law.”

Mr Xi told Sir Keir through an interpreter that the two countries must commit to mutual respect and openness. “China and the UK have wide space for cooperation in a variety of areas, including trade, investment, clean energy, financial services and financial services.” “We will strive to improve health care and the welfare of the people.”

A reading of the closed-door meeting said the prime minister had articulated the shared responsibilities of leaders to work together to pursue global stability, economic cooperation and trade, and efforts to transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Focusing on climate change, the Prime Minister emphasized that both countries “play a critical role in supporting the global clean power transition.”

A Downing Street spokesman said the Prime Minister wanted China's support for global efforts, especially given President-elect Trump's rollback of green policies.

But Sir Keir also stressed that his government's approach “will always be rooted in Britain's national interests, but we will be a predictable and pragmatic partner to China”.

As China's military support for Russia's war in Ukraine sparked condemnation from Britain and other Western countries, the prime minister said he would “engage candidly and frankly” on areas of disagreement, including Hong Kong, human rights and Russia's war in Ukraine. I said I wanted to. .

Their first meeting followed their first phone call in August following Labour's election victory, and Sir Keir has now proposed a full bilateral meeting in Beijing or London.

The two also agreed that Prime Minister Rachel Reeves should visit Beijing next year to discuss economic and financial cooperation with Vice Premier Herifeng.

