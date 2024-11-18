Britain braces for devastating snow as weather warnings blanket the country | uk weather





Forecasters have warned Britain to brace for devastating snow and plummeting temperatures after an Arctic storm delivered the coldest night of the year.

The Met Office said early Monday was the coldest night yet, with the lowest temperature recorded at Tulloch Bridge in the Highlands at -7.8C.

By morning, many homes across the UK were having to remove ice from their car windshields for the first time after this month's unusually mild and dry winter.

This week is expected to be unusually cold. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber cold weather health alert for the first time this season, warning that conditions could be dangerous for vulnerable people, including older people, alongside charity Age UK.

The National Weather Service said up to 20 centimeters (8 inches) of snow could accumulate in the worst-hit areas in the first winter.

Several yellow warnings have been issued for the next few days, including rain, sleet and snow from Northumberland and Cumbria to North Wales and the Midlands from 7pm on Monday until 10am on Tuesday.

Forecasters said the most likely scenario was up to 20cm of snow on hills over 300m and up to 10cm on hills over 200m.

Accumulations of snow are possible at lower levels, with 5 to 10 cm likely to be the most likely in parts of Yorkshire and Derbyshire, although it is still unclear how much more disruptive it could be, they added.

Affected areas experienced power outages, road and public transportation disruptions, and the risk of injury from ice slides. A warning for snow and ice is in place for Northern Ireland from 3pm on Monday until 10am on Tuesday. This will likely result in difficult travel conditions and public transport delays.

In northern Scotland, a yellow warning for snow and ice is in place from 4pm on Monday until 10am on Wednesday. Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said the snow had fallen mostly on hilltops, with 2cm falling in Lerwick, Shetland, by Monday afternoon.

But she said more snow and ice was expected in the coming days and temperatures had fallen below average for the year. Maxey said this would be a fairly cold week for most of the country, with both days and nights a few degrees below average.

Temperatures are expected to drop to minus 2 degrees in London on Friday, minus 4 degrees in Birmingham and minus 7 degrees further north.

As cold air flows in from the Arctic maritime air mass, frost is likely to fall across the country by mid-week as cold air descends from the north across the country.

Drivers have been advised to allow more time for their journeys and to pack essential winter items such as warm clothing, food, water, blankets, flashlights, ice scrapers or de-icers, warning triangles, hi-vis vests and hard hats. Car cell phone charger.

The Met Office said travel disruptions were likely on Tuesday. Merseyrail said it would activate its cold weather scheme, meaning the first services on all routes would run without passengers to check the situation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/nov/18/uk-disruptive-snow-weather-warning-country

