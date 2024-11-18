Ukrainian long-range missiles; Trump on fentanylExBulletin





Good morning. You are reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's best stories

President Biden has given Ukraine the green light to use long-range U.S. missiles for strikes in Russia, a U.S. official tells NPR. The missiles, known as the Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, can travel about 190 miles. A U.S. official said Biden's decision comes as Russia recently deployed about 10,000 North Korean troops in and around the Kursk region in an effort to push Ukrainian forces out of Russian territory.

In this image provided by the U.S. Army, Soldiers from the 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, 18th Field Artillery Brigade, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, conduct live fire field tests firing range from White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, December 14, 2021. , early versions of the Army's tactical missile system. John Hamilton/White Sands Missile Range, via Associated Press .

. John Hamilton/White Sands Missile Range, via Associated Press Biden's concern has been possible Russian escalation, NPR's Greg Myre tells Up First. But now his priority is to show that his administration wants to do what it can before he leaves office in January. There are real limits to this new policy. Russia is already removing its fighter jets and other key systems from missile range. President-elect Trump has said he wants negotiations to end the war and has expressed opposition to increased U.S. military assistance. Ukrainians fear being pressured to make concessions to Russia, which could include territory.

Leaders of the world's largest economies are meeting today and tomorrow in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for the Group of 20 summit. This will be President Biden's last G20 summit and it presents some challenges. Some of the measures he is expected to approve are not supported by the new Trump administration.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, host of the summit, remains unfazed by Trump's return to power. He advocates for progressive proposals, including a tax on the world's richest individuals, according to NPR's Carrie Kahn. Domestically, his left-wing party suffered significant losses in recent national elections. He's also dealing with far-right leaders in South America, like former President Jair Bolsonaro and Argentine ultra-libertarian Javier Milei, who feel emboldened by Trump's return to power. Biden stopped in the Amazon to pledge new US funds for rainforest protection. He is the first sitting American president to visit the site.

Nearly 100,000 people are killed each year in the United States from fentanyl and other illicit drugs. Even though the number of deaths is decreasing, it remains high. During his campaign, Trump focused on cracking down on fentanyl traffickers and dealers and securing the border to help combat the problem.

Tom Homan, the man Trump nominated to serve as border czar, has promised military action against Mexican drug cartels. Drug policy and addiction experts who want a stronger response to fentanyl told NPR's Brian Mann that they worry Trump's team is going too far. Experts say U.S. military strikes would do little to slow drug trafficking or save lives, but could shatter diplomatic relations and destabilize Mexico. Image exhibition

A photograph of German soldiers at the entrance to the Richelieu-Drouot metro station in Paris. Private collection of Stéphanie Colaux and Stéphane Jaegle .

. Private collection of Stéphanie Colaux and Stéphane Jaegle

During the summer of 2020, the search for an unknown photographer began after the discovery of an old photo album at a flea market in the south of France. Inside were 377 amateur black-and-white photos taken between 1940 and 1942. They included scenes of German civilians and soldiers everywhere, going about their business during the occupation of France near recognizable landmarks. Julien Blanc, a historian of the Nazi occupation and the French Resistance, says the photos show the real city and differ from propaganda photos taken by photographers authorized by the Nazis.

Looking for common ground

The North Fork Community Choir practices at North Fork Baptist Church in Paonia, Colo., on Nov. 6, the day after Election Day. Luna Anna Archey for NPR .

rock legendLuna Anna Archey for NPR

Over the past few years and during this year's contentious election campaign, the way people talk to each other has hardened. NPR journalists look for examples of people working through their differences. These stories explore how some people try to bridge divides.

Members of the North Fork Community Choir in Paonia, Colo., ranging in age from 11 to 87, have varied opinions on big topics. Some believe in God, others don't. Some have guns, some don't. And some members lean far right while others lean far left. But they put their differences aside when they sing. When differences arise, they find creative solutions to stay in harmony. The 20 or so singers spoke with NPR to express how creating music is a unifying force that helps start conversations.

3 things to know before you leave

Federal health officials say the current outbreak of E. coli is linked to bagged organic whole carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms. Mychele Daniau/AFP via Getty Images .

. Mychele Daniau/AFP via Getty Images One person has died and at least 38 others have fallen ill due to an outbreak of E. coli linked to organic carrots, according to the CDC. The recalled carrots were sold at retailers including Walmart, Target, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's. In 2015, Emma Carlson Berne was in a restaurant and felt overwhelmed by her three young children, one of whom was three months old. Then a stranger, her unsung hero, arrived with thoughtful words that still touch her nearly 10 years later. Bela Karolyi, a renowned coach who trained notable gymnasts such as Mary Lou Retton, Kerri Strug and Julianne McNamara, died Friday at age 82. .

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/11/18/g-s1-34653/up-first-newsletter-president-biden-ukraine-long-range-missiles-russia-donald-trump-fentanyl-plan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos