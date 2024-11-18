Britain, Foreign Secretary of the UN Security Council, sanctions Iran for aiding Russia's illegal war in Ukraine





Iran's national airline, Iran Air, will today be subject to an asset freeze under financial sanctions imposed by the British government, further restricting its direct commercial air services to and from the UK.

State-owned airline Iran Air was sanctioned in September in response to the Iranian government's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia in accordance with commitments made by E3.

The UK also announced sanctions against Iran's state-owned shipping company, the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), and the Russian cargo ship PORT OLYA-3 (IMO 9481910). These measures include asset freezes and shipping sanctions taken against two entities, respectively, for their role in supporting Iran's defense sector or transporting weapons to Russia for use on the Ukrainian battlefield.

Today's announcement comes as the Prime Minister prepares to mark 1,000 days of Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine at the G20 tomorrow and as the Foreign Secretary travels to New York to chair the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The Foreign Secretary will address the UNSC, reiterating the UK's firm commitment to ensuring lasting peace in Ukraine and the Middle East.

At a UN Security Council meeting, Foreign Secretary David Lammy will say:

Iran’s attempts to undermine global security are dangerous and unacceptable.

Together with our international partners, we have made it clear that any transfer of ballistic missiles from Iran to Russia will face significant response.

That is why today we are sanctioning Iranian Airlines and Shipping of the Islamic Republic of Iran in response to Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia.

We once again call on Iran to end its support for Russia's illegal war in Ukraine, which continues to bring devastation to the Ukrainian people. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

These measures follow earlier steps taken by the UK government on 10 September in response to Iran's transfer of ballistic missiles to Russia, including the cancellation of the UK's bilateral air services agreement with Iran.

The UK also revised its Iran sanctions regime to strengthen trade sanctions against Iran, targeting items used to produce ballistic missiles, UAVs and other weapons.

Transport Minister Louise Haigh said:

This government stands firmly on the side of the Ukrainian people and we have made clear that any support for Russia's illegal war will not be tolerated.

We will continue to use every tool at our disposal to pressure Iran to halt ballistic missile transfers and cease unnecessary destruction.

Today's sanctions follow previous steps taken with our international partners. In response, the United Kingdom sanctioned key Iranian and Russian individuals and organizations for their role in facilitating Iranian military support for Russia, including Russian cargo ships transporting military supplies from Iran to Russia.

To date, the UK has sanctioned more than 450 Iranian individuals and entities, including those seeking to use malign influence regionally and internationally. The UK has also sanctioned 2,100 individuals and entities under the Russia sanctions regime, more than 1,900 of whom have been designated. Putin's full-scale invasion.

The UK has made it clear that Iran must stop supporting Putin's justified, planned and barbaric attacks on sovereign democracies and that we will stand with Ukraine for as long as necessary.

