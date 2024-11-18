Biden: no reversal of US progress on clean energy before Trump presidency | Climate crisis news





US President Joe Biden witnessed the ravages of drought up close as he became the first sitting US president to visit the Amazon rainforest, declaring that no one can reverse the clean energy revolution underway in the United States.

His comments come even as President-elect Donald Trump's new administration moves to scale back its efforts to combat climate change.

The huge Amazon region, which is roughly the size of Australia, stores huge amounts of the world's carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that causes climate change. But development is rapidly depleting the world's largest rainforest and rivers are drying up.

On Sunday, Biden said tackling climate change was a defining cause of his presidency. He has advocated for cleaner air, water and energy, including passing legislation that represents the largest federal investment in history to combat global warming.

But he's poised to hand the nation over to Republican Trump, who probably won't prioritize the Amazon or anything related to climate change, which he has portrayed as a hoax.

Trump pledged to withdraw again from the Paris Agreement, a global pact struck to avert the threat of catastrophic climate change, and said he would roll back unspent funds on efficiency legislation energy.

True, some may seek to deny or delay the clean energy revolution underway in the United States, Biden said from a podium set on a sandy forest bed, flanked by towering tropical ferns. But no one, no one can reverse this trend, nor can anyone when so many people, regardless of party or politics, benefit from it.

The question now, he says, is: which government will stand in the way and which will seize this enormous opportunity?

Heart and soul of the world

Biden's trip comes as the United Nations climate conference takes place in Azerbaijan. Brazil, which will host the conference next year, holds about two-thirds of the Amazon's territory.

During a helicopter flyover, Biden saw severe erosion, stranded ships in one of the Amazon River's main tributaries and fire damage. He also flew over a wildlife refuge home to endangered species of monkeys and birds, as well as the vast waters where the Negro River tributary flows into the Amazon.

He was joined by Carlos Nobre, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist and expert on the adverse effects of climate change on the Amazon.

Biden met with indigenous leaders and visited a museum on the edge of the Amazon where indigenous women shook maracas as part of a welcoming ceremony. He then signed a U.S. proclamation designating November 17 as International Conservation Day.

The US president reflected on the symbolism of his trip, saying the Amazon may be the lungs of the world, but in my opinion our forests and national wonders are the heart and soul of the world . They unite us. They encourage us to be proud of our countries and our heritage.

The Amazon is home to indigenous communities as well as 10 percent of Earth's biodiversity. Scientists say its devastation poses a catastrophic threat to the planet.

In brief remarks from the forest, Biden sought to emphasize his commitment to preserving the region. He said the United States was on track to reach $11 billion in international spending on climate finance in 2024, six times more than at the start of his term.

Poorer countries grappling with rising seas and other effects of climate change say the United States and other richer countries have yet to deliver on aid promises.

The fight to protect our planet is literally a fight for humanity, Biden said.

The Bidens administration announced plans last year to contribute $500 million to the Amazon Fund, the largest international cooperative effort to preserve the rainforest, financed primarily by Norway.

The United States said it had already provided $50 million as part of that commitment, and the White House announced an additional $50 million on Sunday.

New efforts

Biden's trip was important, but we cannot expect concrete results from this visit, said Suely Arajo, former director of the Brazilian environmental protection agency and public policy coordinator of the Climate Observatory non-profit.

She doubts that a single cent will be paid to the Amazon Fund once Trump is in the White House.

The Biden administration has touted a series of new efforts aimed at strengthening the Amazon and stemming the impact of climate change.

This includes the launch of a financial coalition aimed at spurring at least $10 billion in public and private investment for land restoration and environmentally friendly economic projects by 2030, as well as a loan of 37 .5 million dollars to support the large-scale planting of native tree species in the territory. degraded grasslands in Brazil.

The Amazon has been suffering for two years from a historic drought that has dried up rivers, isolated thousands of riverine communities and hampered the ability of river dwellers to fish. It also gave way to wildfires that burned an area larger than Switzerland and choked cities near and far with smoke.

When Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office last year, he marked a shift in environmental policy from his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro has prioritized agribusiness expansion over forest protection and has weakened environmental agencies, causing deforestation to reach its highest level in 15 years.

Lula has committed to zero deforestation by 2030, although his mandate extends to 2026. Forest loss in the Brazilian Amazon fell 30.6 percent in the 12 months through July by compared to the previous year, bringing deforestation to its lowest level in nine years, according to official data released last week.

During this 12-month period, the Amazon lost 6,288 square kilometers (2,428 square miles). But this data fails to account for this year's wave of destruction, which will only be included in next year's figures.

Despite success in combating deforestation in the Amazon, Lulas's government has been criticized by environmentalists for supporting projects that could harm the region, such as paving a highway that cuts through an ancient area and could encourage logging and oil drilling near the mouth of the Amazon. Riverand builds a railway to transport soybeans to Amazonian ports.

While Biden is the first sitting president to visit the Amazon, former President Theodore Roosevelt visited the region with the help of the American Museum of Natural History after his defeat by Woodrow Wilson in 1912. Roosevelt , joined by his son and naturalists, traveled approximately 24,140 km (15,000 miles). The former president fell ill with malaria and suffered a serious leg infection after a boating accident.

Biden is making his visit to the Amazon as part of a six-day trip to South America, the first to the continent of his presidency. He came from Lima, Peru, where he attended the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

After his stopover in Manaus, he heads to Rio de Janeiro for this year's Group of 20 (G20) leaders' summit.

