'First taste of winter': Britain braces for devastating snow and icy temperatures.





Britain's Met Office said the next few days will be our 'first taste of winter' as people brace for devastating snow and icy temperatures.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, up to 20 centimeters of snow could accumulate in the worst-hit areas across the country.

The Met Office has issued a number of yellow weather warnings for snow and ice for parts of England starting Sunday afternoon and running until Tuesday morning. However, he added that there is a possibility that the warnings will be intensified.

The warning will be issued at 7pm on Monday and will remain in force overnight for the East Midlands, Yorkshire, Wales and northern England until 10am on Tuesday.

Power outages are possible in affected areas, roads and public transport may be disrupted and there is a risk of injury from slipping on ice, the weather service said.

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said: The Pennine region, particularly the Peak District, could also see some damaging snow, particularly on Monday night, but could see some impacts linger into rush hour on Tuesday morning.

Light snow is also possible at lower altitudes, so there is a possibility of significant disruption until Tuesday morning, and the next week will be cold across the country, windy on Tuesday, and then wintry showers are likely across the country. One week ahead.

Mr Morgan said despite the mild start to the month, cold weather was more common in mid to late winter.

Snow, ice and cold temperatures are expected this week, the National Weather Service said. Source: Ben Whitley/PA

What we can say is that it will be very cold throughout the year, with widespread overnight frosts and some areas with snow on the ground, he continued.

The typical high for this time of year in southern England is 11C, but daytime highs are expected to reach around 5C over the next week, with parts of Scotland reaching just above freezing, Mr Morgan added.

The meteorologist added that people can best prepare for winter weather by making sure their vehicles are suitable for icing conditions and taking extra supplies with them when traveling, such as food, blankets and fully charged cell phones.

He explained that weather warnings are likely to change over the next few days and winter snowstorms could be seen in southern England later this week.

Despite the cold weather, the entire UK will enjoy more sunshine this week, the meteorologist added.

He said: Showers are expected around the UK, particularly northern Scotland and the east and west coasts, but if you live inland and in the south, there will be plenty of sparkling blue skies for the most part. From Tuesday to Friday.

For exclusive and original coverage from ITV News, subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Get it delivered straight to your inbox every Friday morning.

Have you heard of The Trapped? Hear Daniel Hewitt expose Britain's dirty secrets

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2024-11-18/uk-braces-for-disruptive-snow-ice-and-cold-temperatures The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos