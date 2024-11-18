Biden authorizes Ukraine to use US-supplied missiles for strikes in Russia





President Joe Biden will allow Ukraine to use weapons supplied by the United States to launch strikes against Russian territory, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters and several media outlets on Sunday.

Ukraine has for months urged the United States to authorize long-range strikes on Russian territory, but the White House has resisted for fear of escalation. However, Moscow's decision to deploy North Korean soldiers to the Ukrainian front has changed the administration's mentality.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RBC television that Russian President Vladimir Putin “has already spoken out on this issue.”

Russian media reported Putin's comments on September 12, in which he said: “It is not a question of whether or not to allow the Ukrainian regime to strike Russia with these weapons. It is a question of deciding whether NATO countries will become directly involved in the military conflict or not. no” and that Moscow would take “appropriate decisions in response to the threats weighing on us”.

The National Security Council (NSC) told Newsweek on Sunday that it had nothing to provide on the report. The Pentagon also declined to comment.

Newsweek also contacted the State Department by email Sunday afternoon for comment.

In this photo released by the South Korean Defense Ministry, the U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) fires a missile over the East Sea during a joint South Korea-States missile exercise -United aiming to counter the North. South Korea's Defense Ministry and the U.S. Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) fire a missile into the East Sea during a joint South Korea-U.S. missile exercise aimed at countering North Korea's ICBM test, July 29, 2017, on the east coast, South Korea. President Joe Biden will allow Ukraine to use weapons supplied by the United States to launch strikes against Russian territory, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters and several media outlets on Sunday. Ukrainian forces could use ATACMS rockets, with a range of up to 190 miles, to launch the strikes. More from AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Three sources close to the decision told Reuters the first major strikes were expected to take place in the coming days, with further details under wraps due to operational security concerns. Ukrainian forces could use ATACMS rockets, with a range of up to 190 miles, to launch the strikes.

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk told the Financial Times that ATACMS would allow Ukraine to hit “high-value targets” and “potentially disrupt Russian operations” due to “aircraft missiles”. high payload” that it has.

“This is of course a decision that gives Ukrainian troops a chance, although, like many previous decisions, it comes after a significant and extremely painful delay,” Zagorodnyuk said.

North Korea recently sent about 10,000 elite troops to Kursk, a Russian region that Ukraine took control of this summer when its forces made an unexpected and major border crossing.

The Biden administration is concerned that more North Korean special forces could deploy and reinforce Russian forces. Vedant Patel, a spokesperson for the US State Department, told reporters last week that Washington remained “incredibly concerned” about the development of Kursk.

The decision sparked immediate backlash, as Biden is accused of escalating the conflict with just months left in office. The president's critics point out that President-elect Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to end the conflict.

In an email to Newsweek, Trump's communications director, Steven Cheung, said: “As President Trump said on the campaign trail, he is the only person who can bring the two sides together to to negotiate peace and to work towards the end of the war and the cessation of war. Only official statements on this matter will come directly from President Trump or his authorized spokespeople.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah wrote on the social media platform announcement of Biden's decision. Trump supporter Elon Musk retweeted Lee's post with the message “True.”

Venture capitalist and All-In podcast co-host David Sacks also posted on X, writing: “President Trump has won a clear mandate to end the war in Ukraine. So what is Biden doing in his last two months in office? Is his goal to give Trump the worst situation possible? »

Saagar Enjeti, co-host of the Breaking Points podcast, also weighed in, posting on + do more.” difficult to reach a peace agreement. »

Trump wasted no time following his Election Day victory and called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin within the first few days. Zelensky recently told Ukrainian newspaper Suspilne that Trump's return made it “certain that the war would end sooner.”

“This is their approach, their promise to their citizens,” added the Ukrainian leader.

