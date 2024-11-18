China reacts as US lets Ukraine strike Russian territory with ATACMS





China has accused the United States of “adding fuel to the fire and escalating the war” after President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to strike Russian territory with American missiles.

The Associated Press reported Sunday, citing a U.S. official and three other people familiar with the matter, that Ukraine was now authorized to use the Army's Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), which has a range of up to 190 miles, against Russian military forces. on the other side of the border.

The move came after North Korea, which has already deployed troops to join Moscow's so-called special military operation in Ukraine, was seen last week shipping parts to Russia artillery capable of firing shells at targets between 25 and 37 miles away.

In an emailed response to Newsweek on Sunday, Liu Pengyu, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., said China “is committed to promoting peace talks and opposes any measures that would to aggravate tensions and worsen the regional situation.

He added: “Instead of adding fuel to the fire and escalating the war, the parties concerned should strive to create conditions for a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis through dialogue and negotiation and make practical efforts to maintain peace.

U.S. Army Soldiers conduct live-fire testing of early versions of the Army's Tactical Missile System at the White Sands Range, New Mexico, Dec. 14, 2021. President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to strike Russian territory with American missiles.

“The immediate priority is to promote de-escalation as soon as possible,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday. He said China was determined to “play a constructive role” in achieving a political solution to the war in its own way.

In what could be his final meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, held Saturday in the Peruvian capital Lima, Biden condemned North Korea for sending thousands of troops to join the illegal war of Russia against Ukraine. Both North Korea and Russia are quasi-allies of China.

Xi responded that China's position and actions on the Russo-Ukrainian war “have always been fair and square,” China's Foreign Ministry said in a report of the meeting.

“China is carrying out shuttle diplomacy and mediation to promote peace talks, making every effort for peace and striving for de-escalation,” the Chinese leader stressed to Biden.

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a bilateral meeting November 16, 2024 in Lima, Peru. The two leaders discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine during their meeting. U.S. President Joe Biden, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a bilateral meeting November 16, 2024 in Lima, Peru. The two leaders discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine during their meeting. Leah Millis/Pool photo via AP

Biden also expressed deep concern over China's continued support for Russia's defense industrial base. His administration sanctioned several Chinese companies that it said were involved in supplying Russia with drone components and other military goods.

Lin responded by saying that China had maintained a “cautious and responsible” approach to military exports and had never supplied lethal weapons to either Russia or Ukraine.

“We have systematically and strictly regulated military and dual-use drones in accordance with laws and regulations,” Lin said at a news conference in Beijing on Monday.

“Dual use” refers to goods, technologies and services that can be used for civilian or military purposes. Civilian drones made by Chinese manufacturer DJI have been widely used by Russian and Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.

