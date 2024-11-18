



Britain is expected to supply Storm Shadow missiles for Ukraine to use against targets inside Russia, and now US President Joe Biden has agreed to do the same for similar US long-range Atacms weapons.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said at the G20 summit that he recognized the UK must double down on its support for Ukraine, and diplomatic sources briefed him that other European countries were expected to follow the US lead.

The prime minister would not reveal operational details but said he recognized that more must be done to help Ukraine, whose power grid has been severely damaged by Russian bombings on Sunday.

I have been convinced for a long time. We need to double down. The prime minister said we must make sure Ukraine gets what it needs, because we cannot allow Putin to win this war.

But Russia accused the West of escalating the situation and said Biden risked adding fuel to the Ukraine fire. While Donald Trump has remained silent on the issue, his son Don Jr. has accused the military-industrial complex of wanting to start World War III.

The Storm Shadow missiles have a range of about 250 kilometers (155 miles), similar to the US Atacms, and have previously been provided to Kiev by Britain and France to hit targets inside Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.

But the United States provided a guidance system and maintained an effective veto on its use, as repeated lobbying by Britain failed to change the United States' position, which only began to relax after Donald Trump's election victory earlier this month.

Ukraine wants to be able to attack barracks, fuel and logistics hubs and air force bases inside Russia to neutralize Moscow's relentless attacks on its country. In contrast, Russia can strike targets anywhere in Ukraine.

Biden for years denied permission to use long-range missiles inside Russia, but finally agreed on Sunday and said Ukraine could use Atacms missiles to block an expected counteroffensive by about 50,000 Russian and North Korean troops. In Kursk.

Keir Starmer says he recognizes the UK needs to double down on its support for Ukraine. Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Ukraine has also become increasingly angry with Britain over the long-range missile issue, complaining earlier this month that not only has there been no progress in using the missiles within Russia, but that Britain has stopped supplying them with missiles altogether.

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused the United States of escalating tensions. It is clear that the outgoing Washington administration intends to take steps to continue adding fuel to the fire and further escalate tensions surrounding this dispute. “This decision is reckless and dangerous and aims to qualitatively increase the level of US intervention,” he added.

Peskov said Putin made his position clear last September when he warned that allowing Kiev to use long-range weapons against targets inside Russia would force NATO into direct war with Moscow.

Putin said Moscow would make appropriate decisions based on the threats we face, and had previously suggested Moscow could supply long-range weapons to other countries for the purpose of attacking Western targets.

French Foreign Minister Jean Nol Baro said President Emmanuel Macron had already told him Paris could consider using missiles to strike Russian soil. Storm Shadow missiles are manufactured by MBDA, which has British, French and Italian shareholders.

We have said publicly that this is an option to consider if we allow Ukraine to attack targets where Russia is currently attacking Ukrainian territory. Barrot told reporters in Brussels.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described Biden's decision as important and essential. She said this in Brussels: I want to emphasize that the U.S. decision is not a reconsideration, but rather a strengthening of what other partners have already delivered. This moment is very important.

But a German government spokesman said Germany was sticking to its decision not to supply long-range Taurus missiles to Kiev. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to shelve the most powerful missiles has been a matter of significant debate in Germany.

But in Europe, there was also criticism from Hungary, considered Putin's closest EU ally.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Pter Szijjrt, referring to the recent victory of Donald Trump, wrote on Facebook that the mainstream supporters of the war have launched a final, desperate attack on the new reality.

Hawkish politicians who have been ousted from power ignore the will of the people. This is not only undemocratic, but extremely dangerous, Szijjrt added.

Trump's team has yet to publicly comment on Biden's move. The president-elect's son, Don Jr, criticized the decision, writing to X. It seems the military-industrial complex is trying to ensure that World War III breaks out before my father has a chance to make peace and save lives. We need to secure those trillions of dollars. Life be damned! You fools!

Elon Musk, a close associate of Trump, claimed on his social media platform

Some Russian officials have publicly expressed hope that the incoming Trump administration will reverse the decision after taking office in late January. Russian lawmaker Maria Butina said the Biden administration is in power and trying to escalate the situation to the maximum while it is in office.

Starmus said the British prime minister wanted allies to support Ukraine and planned to reflect this in his talks with other leaders at the G20 in Rio de Janeiro. The prime minister is not expected to hold a one-on-one meeting with Biden, but they are expected to meet each other separately from the summit.

Similar language about Storm Shadow was also used by Defense Secretary John Healey in the House of Commons on Monday. He gave lawmakers the clearest hint yet that a positive decision was expected to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow inside Russia, telling lawmakers: I will not compromise operational security today and will not comment on long-range systems, he said, adding that the UK has acknowledged that additional help is needed in Ukraine. . The Prime Minister has made clear, as I do to the House today, that support for Ukraine must be doubled, he said.

