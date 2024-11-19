UK and US join forces to accelerate advanced nuclear technology





The new agreement for civil nuclear cooperation signed by the UK and the US at COP29 in Baku aims to accelerate the deployment of advanced nuclear technologies by pooling billions of dollars in R&D to help strengthen the energy security alliance. The forum will exclude Russia from future nuclear R&D cooperation.

The UK and the US joined forces at COP29 to accelerate the deployment of cutting-edge nuclear technologies to help decarbonize the industry and strengthen energy security.

UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband and US Energy Secretary David Turk are in Baku today (Monday 18 November) to sign a new agreement for climate talks that will help bring together billions of pounds worth of nuclear research and development, including from the world's leading academics. Signed. institutions and nuclear innovators.

The UK will take a leading role in the forum, which aims to support information sharing on advanced nuclear technologies and make them available to industry by 2030.

New technologies, such as advanced modular nuclear reactors, can help decarbonize heavy industries such as aviation fuel, hydrogen or advanced steel production by providing low-carbon heat and power. They are also smaller and can be manufactured in a factory, making them faster and cheaper to manufacture.

It would support a commitment made at last year's COP28 to triple nuclear energy capacity globally by 2050, signed by 31 countries, including the US and UK.

The UK is overturning its legacy of no nuclear power plants being delivered and is pushing ahead with the continued development of its Advanced Reactors program and the Great British Nuclears small modular reactor competition, as well as the Sizewell C project. New nuclear power will help secure thousands of good, skilled jobs and support energy independence after 2030.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said:

Nuclear power will play an important role in our clean energy future.

That's why we're working closely with our allies to unlock the potential of cutting-edge nuclear technology.

Advanced nuclear technology will help decarbonise the industry by providing low-carbon heat and power and supporting new jobs and investment here in the UK.

As part of this new agreement, the Fourth Generation International Forum will no longer include Russia, ensuring that future cooperation will remain between mutually willing parties that respect nuclear safety norms.

The new agreement will come into effect on March 1, 2025.

