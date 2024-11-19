British police begin search for husband of Indian woman found murdered in car





Police said officers were satisfied the incident did not pose a greater risk to the public.

London:

British police investigating the murder of 24-year-old Harshita Brella, whose body was found in the boot of a car in east London, have launched a manhunt for her Indian-origin husband, who is suspected of having left the UK after murdering his wife earlier this month. .

On Sunday, Northamptonshire Police's Chief Inspector Paul Cash said in an updated statement that more than 60 detectives were working on the case, with police releasing images of the accused husband, Pankaj Lamba, to appeal for information.

Cathy said: “Our investigations lead us to suspect that Harita was murdered by her husband Pankaj Lamba in Northamptonshire earlier this month.”

“We suspect that Lamba transported Harshita's body by car from Northamptonshire to Ilford. We believe he has now left the country. More than 60 detectives are investigating the case and are conducting door-to-door visits, searches of properties and CCTV. We are continuing to follow numerous lines of investigation, including (cameras) and ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) as well as any information that will help us piece together exactly what happened as we work to bring justice to Harshita. “We continue to appeal,” he added.

Earlier, Northamptonshire Police named the woman found dead in the boot of a car in London as Harshita Brela as they launched a murder investigation at the weekend.

Police said they received a call about concerns about Brela's welfare on Wednesday and officers were deployed to his home address in Skegness Walk, Corby, Northamptonshire.

After receiving no response, police launched a missing persons investigation and an urgent investigation led to the discovery of the victim's body in the boot of a car on Brisbane Road in the Ilford area of ​​east London in the early hours of Thursday. . A post-mortem was carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Friday.

Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, East Midlands Special Operations Major Crime Unit (EMSOU) chief investigator, said: “First of all, I would like to express my sincere condolences to everyone who loved Hashita Brela.

“She was a young woman in her early 20s with her whole life ahead of her and it is truly tragic that her life was cut short in this way. EMSOU detectives and Northamptonshire Police are working round the clock to establish the circumstances behind it.” “Including the exact location and time period of her death.”

Investigators believe Brela died in a “targeted incident” as they appealed to anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“We believe Harshita was attacked by someone known to her, but we are keeping an open mind and would appeal to anyone who knows her to contact us if they have any relevant information. Please contact us even if it is just a little information. We would rather receive nothing than no information at all.”

Police said officers were satisfied the incident did not pose a greater risk to the public.

However, additional patrols will be taking place in Corby over the next few days for reassurance purposes. In accordance with the mandate, Northamptonshire Police made a referral to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IOPC) due to previous contact between police and the victim.

The Metropolitan Police said: “Shortly after midnight on Thursday 14 November, Northamptonshire Police contacted the Metropolitan Police to raise concerns about the welfare of a woman believed to be in a car in east London.” a spokesperson said.

“The vehicle was parked on Brisbane Road, Ilford, and the body of a 24-year-old woman was discovered inside the vehicle,” a spokeswoman said.

Police investigators are currently trying to establish a link between Brela, who went missing from her home in Corby, about 145km north of London, and was found dead in a car in the British capital days later.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/indians-abroad/uk-cops-launch-hunt-for-indian-origin-husband-of-woman-found-murdered-in-car-7043785 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos