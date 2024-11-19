US decision to authorize Ukraine to strike Russian soil with long-range weapons draws warning from Moscow





kyiv, Ukraine (AP) President Joe Biden's decision to let Ukraine strike targets in Russia with long-range U.S.-supplied missiles has prompted ominous warnings from Moscow, a hint of a threat of from Kiev and nods of approval from some Western allies.

Biden's policy shift has added a new uncertain but potentially crucial factor to the war on the eve of its 1,000-day milestone.

News of Biden's change came the day a Russian ballistic missile equipped with cluster munitions struck a residential neighborhood in Sumy, a city in northern Ukraine, killing 11 people, including two children, and injuring 84 others .

On Monday, a new Russian missile attack sparked fires in two buildings in Odessa, southern Ukraine. At least eight people were killed and 18 others injured, including a child, regional governor Oleh Kiper said.

Washington is easing limits on what Ukraine can strike with U.S.-made weapons, U.S. officials told The Associated Press on Sunday, after months ruling out such a move over fears of an escalation of the conflict and a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.

The scope of the new shooting guidelines is unclear. But the change came after the United States, South Korea and NATO recently said North Korean troops were in Russia and would apparently be deployed to help the Russian military drive Ukrainian troops from the region Russian border of Kursk.

Russia is also slowly pushing the outnumbered Ukrainian army back into the eastern Donetsk region. It also led a devastating and deadly air campaign against civilian areas in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday referred to reporters a September statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he said allowing Ukraine to target Russia would significantly raise the stakes of the conflict.

This would radically change the very nature of the conflict, Putin said at the time. This would mean that NATO countries, the United States and European countries, would be at war with Russia.

Peskov claimed that Western countries supplying long-range weapons also provided targeting services to Kyiv. This fundamentally changes the terms of their involvement in the conflict, Peskov said.

Last June, Putin warned that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets in response to NATO allies allowing Ukraine to use their weapons to attack Russian territory. He also reaffirmed that Moscow was ready to resort to nuclear weapons if it saw a threat to its sovereignty.

President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office in about two months, has raised uncertainties about whether his administration will maintain vital U.S. military support for Ukraine. He also pledged to end the war quickly.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a quiet response to the endorsement he and his government have sought from Biden for more than a year.

Today, there is a lot of talk in the media about obtaining permission for the relevant actions, Zelensky said in his evening video speech on Sunday.

But strikes are not done with words. Such things are not announced. The missiles will speak for themselves, he said.

Russian officials and Kremlin-backed media outlets criticized the West for what they called an escalation and threatened a harsh response from Moscow.

Biden, apparently, has decided to end his presidential term and go down in history as Bloody Joe, lawmaker Leonid Slutsky told Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

In comments to the official Tass news agency, Senator Vladimir Djabarov called Biden's decision a very big step towards the start of World War III.

READ MORE: Russia targets Ukraine's energy infrastructure with large-scale missile and drone attacks. Russian newspapers offered similar dire predictions. The madmen who drag NATO into direct conflict with our country may soon suffer greatly, Russian state newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta told its readers.

NATO member Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said he is not yet opening the champagne because it is still unclear exactly what restrictions have been lifted and whether Ukraine has enough of American weapons to make the difference.

Margus Tsahkna, the foreign minister of Estonia, another Baltic country that fears a military threat from Russia, said the easing of restrictions on Ukraine was a good thing.

We have said from the beginning that no restrictions should be placed on military support, he told a meeting of senior European Union diplomats in Brussels. And we have to understand that the situation is more serious than it was perhaps a few months ago.

Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed.

