The government could force pension funds to invest more in UK assets.





UK Pensions Secretary Emma Reynolds has left open the possibility of forcing the pension system to invest more in UK assets if reforms fail to drive savings to domestic infrastructure and businesses.

The government announced last week that it would set up a series of megafunds to transform Britain's $1.3 trillion defined contribution and municipal pension industry into productive domestic finance.

Reynolds said ministers had not taken steps to force pension funds to invest in UK assets, but could reconsider the mandate if the measures failed to increase pension investments in the UK.

He's not talking about it now, but in an interview with the Financial Times, Reynolds said: “Let's see where it takes us.” As you know, pension investments come with very generous tax breaks.

Reynolds added that a decision to take further steps to push for higher allocations to the UK would be left to the second part of the pension investment review.

The government has proposed creating a pool of pension assets of at least $25 billion across local government and defined contribution pension schemes, which it said would unleash up to $80 billion in private capital for infrastructure and business expansion. .

Reynolds added that more investment would be needed than is currently coming into the UK, although he would not be realistic and say the majority of the additional investment would have to go into UK assets.

UK pension savers have a relatively low allocation to the domestic market compared to other pension schemes.

Just 4.4% of UK pensions are held in domestic equities, well below the global average of 10.1%. In the private market, the DC scheme allocates just 2% to unlisted UK equities and infrastructure, and 10% to local government pension schemes.

“We are exceptional in terms of our own pension system,” Reynolds said. The UK wants to invest more pensions in our economy.

Her warning comes as the government announces the most radical overhaul of the UK pensions industry since the so-called pension freedom changes in 2015. This allows people over the age of 55 to withdraw cash from their funds.

At the heart of Reynolds' plan to attract more investment to the UK is a proposal for the 86 boards of the England and Wales local government pension scheme to hand over all assets and investment decisions to one of eight asset pools by March 2026. there is.

It will further define what pooling means, how it is pooled and whether holdings should be managed at the pool level, Reynolds said.

City Hall, expected to manage $500 billion in pension savings by 2030, began the asset consolidation process in 2015, but a lack of guidance on how to run the pool slowed adoption and prevented a variety of models from being adopted.

We want to specialize the pool and drive economies of scale. A larger pool can improve governance and drive better deals, she said.

Some in the pension industry disagree. Quentin Marshall, Chairman of Kensington and Chelsea Council Pension Fund, the best performing LGPS fund over the past five years, said: “I don’t buy into the idea that you need huge economies of scale to generate better returns. …I think they'll make a big, bloated, inexplicable quango.

The government also plans to overhaul the DC workplace pension system, which manages the retirement savings of most private sector workers and is expected to manage $800 billion by the end of the decade.

Reynolds said the minimum assets for a multiemployer plan would be $25 billion. The overall vision is less, bigger and better execution. Pension schemes that can drive better deals can cut costs and benefit from economies of scale.

The proposals are expected to trigger a raft of mergers across workplace pension schemes.

Reynolds said the government, with help from the National Wealth Fund and the British Business Bank, and a major overhaul of planning rules, are working to ensure there are enough attractive assets in Britain for pension systems to invest. I said there is.

It was difficult to say whether the pension system would have performed better had she invested in it over the past 10 years as she had wanted. Because it's about getting more exposure to private equity and infrastructure and getting bigger funds.

suggestion

But she was adamant that outcomes for savers remain at the heart of the government's plans.

Obviously on the master trust side there are fiduciary duties, on the contractual side there are consumer duties and all sorts of other requirements to make the best investments for members…and that will continue, she said.

I am not an investment manager. I am a politician. I'm not going to tell them how to invest. But we want them to think about value over time rather than how much money they'll make this year.

Asked why Prime Minister Rachel Reeves decided not to save money by cutting the tax-free lump sum of up to $268,275 that can be withdrawn from pensions, Reynolds said:

Here we need to find the right balance between increasing returns and getting the right incentives into the system to help people save over the long term.

The reference to the timing of the megafund announcement was corrected to last week after the initial announcement.

