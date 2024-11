Trump tariffs hit UK economy by $20 billion

Thank you for your participation. We start the day with a warning that the Donald Trump administration's tariffs could deliver a $20 billion hit to the UK economy.

CEBR said that if the next president planned to impose tariffs of 60% on Chinese goods and 20% on the rest of the world without retaliation, it would hit UK GDP by 0.9%.

5 things to start your day with

Lloyds Bank has been accused of overwhelming car finance lawyers with truckloads of posts. Courmacs Legal Claims Lenders Send Tens of Thousands of Letters Every Day to Stop Compensation Claims

EV targets are putting thousands of jobs at risk, ministers warn | Bosses will highlight at industry conferences on Wednesday that requirements do not match demand.

Thousands more join lawsuit against Hargreaves Lansdown over Neil Woodford fund | RGL executives expect a total of 200 million people to make claims, so they want to double the number of participants to 5,000.

Trump's election gives UK pensioners a boost | The president-elect will boost returns on retirement funds that invest in U.S. assets, the pension chief said.

Lucy Burton: Unemployment is not a slur, it's a crisis crippling Britain | Many people are unhappy about leaving their jobs, wondering if it's rude to be financially inactive, and desperate for help.

What happened overnight?

Asian shares fell early as traders tempered expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut after new signs of a U.S. economic recovery.

Japanese and Australian stock markets fell. South Korean benchmarks bucked the trend, leading a rally after Samsung Electronics announced its share buyback plan.

Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP, said: Another rate cut from the Federal Reserve is still likely in December, but this is a decisive moment. The pace of easing is likely to slow next year, especially given that President Trump's tariffs and additional tax cuts pose an upward threat to inflation in the one to three year outlook.

The dollar weakened slightly after rising 1.4% last week. As expectations for the Federal Reserve's policy decreased, Treasury yields soared, recording an upward trend for seven consecutive weeks.

These moves, coupled with concerns about China's growth, have devastated everything from the Australian dollar to emerging market bonds. Last week, Asian stock markets fell 3.9%, recording their worst sell-off in about six months.

In the commodities sector, oil prices fell for the week due to concerns about oil oversupply and lower demand from China, the largest importer of crude oil. As the United States mulls a final decision to lift some restrictions on Western-made weapons to attack limited military targets in Russia, Ukraine's allies are pressuring Volodymyr Zelenskyy to consider new ways to end the war with Russia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2024/11/18/ftse-100-markets-latest-news-uk-gdp-economy-trump-tariffs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos