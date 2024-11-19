Russia promises “tangible” response if US missiles are used against its territory





Getty Images

The United States approved the use of ATACMS missiles against targets in Russia (file photo)

Russia says Ukraine's use of long-range US missiles will result in an “appropriate and tangible” response.

Such an attack on Russian territory “would represent the direct involvement of the United States and its satellites in hostilities against Russia,” said a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Joe Biden has approved the use of missiles on targets in Russia in a major shift in US policy – ​​two months before he leaves the White House.

It is unclear whether his successor, President-elect Donald Trump, was consulted or whether he will stick to his decision, having promised to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukraine had American ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) with a range of 300 km (190 miles) – as well as French and British Storm Shadow missiles with a similar range – but Western allies had banned Kiev from hitting Russia with them.

Biden's decision to lift the condition is an important moment in the war, which marks its 1,000th day on Tuesday.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Moscow has now stepped up its attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure as the sides appear to be at a stalemate on the battlefield.

The US decision also follows the arrival in the Kursk region of western Russia – where Ukrainian forces have captured and hold a small piece of territory – of more than 10,000 North Korean troops to help the forces of President Vladimir Putin.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that North Korea could send up to 100,000 troops, in addition to artillery and other weapons, to its ally.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated that there might be no official announcement of the US deal: “the missiles will speak for themselves,” he said on Sunday.

Ukraine may first use ATACMS in Kursk – in fact, some reports suggest the US may have limited its use there to signal North Korea to stop sending aid to Russia and in Moscow itself.

Biden's approval of long-range missiles – which could be followed by similar authorizations from the UK and France – is seen in the West as a way of signaling to the Russian leader that he cannot win militarily the war in Ukraine.

Putin has not commented on this latest decision.

In September, the Russian leader said Ukraine's use of such missiles would represent “direct participation” by NATO countries in the war.

On Monday, Putin's spokesman said the United States was “adding fuel to the fire.”

But Jon Finer, US deputy national security adviser, said Washington had made it “clear to the Russians that we will respond” – both to the presence of North Korean forces and to the “major escalation” Russian air attacks on infrastructure across Ukraine.

The weekend was marked by intense Russian attacks on Ukraine's power grid, causing large-scale blackouts. Several people were killed or injured.

On Monday, a Russian strike on Odessa killed 10 more people and injured nearly 50.

Donald Trump has not yet reacted to Biden's decision.

He won on November 5 and will return to the White House on January 20.

Trump has promised to end U.S. involvement in foreign wars and use taxpayer dollars to improve the lives of Americans.

He also said he would end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, but did not specify how.

Zelensky recently said he expected Trump to pressure Ukraine and Russia to reach a peace deal within the next year.

Biden's decision was hailed by French President Emmanuel Macron as a “completely good” step.

The U.S. authorization could potentially allow France and the United Kingdom to allow Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles in Russia. Storm Shadow is a long-range Franco-British cruise missile with capabilities similar to ATACMS.

So far, neither Macron nor British Prime Minister Sir Keir have publicly stated whether they would allow kyiv to use their missiles in the same way.

Meanwhile, China's Xi Jinping urged world leaders to calm the Ukraine crisis and seek a political solution, according to Chinese state media.

China has become a vital partner for Russia as it seeks to soften the impact of U.S. and European sanctions imposed following its large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Beijing has repeatedly denied allegations that it supplies weapons to Moscow.

