Trump vows to use US military for mass deportations

President-elect Donald Trump has confirmed on his social media that he plans to use the US military to carry out a mass expulsion of undocumented migrants.

On Monday, he posted “TRUE!!!” in response to a conservative commentator who wrote that Trump would declare a national emergency and use military means to carry out a mass deportation program.

At campaign events, Trump repeatedly pledged to mobilize the National Guard to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal agency responsible for carrying out deportations.

Trump's latest comment comes as questions grow about how he would follow through on his promise to carry out the largest mass deportation in U.S. history.

He has repeatedly stated that he would begin evictions on his first day in office, January 20, 2025.

But even if a U.S. administration were able to implement these plans legally, authorities would still face enormous logistical challenges.

For example, experts doubt that ICE's 20,000 agents and support staff are enough to find and track down millions of undocumented migrants.

It would also come at a major financial cost, but Trump recently told NBC News that would not deter his administration's efforts.

Trump's message was posted to his Truth Social network Monday morning, as he continues to announce his appointments to key positions in his administration.

Trump has already chosen several loyal allies to fill important positions overseeing immigration and deportation policy, including Kristi Noem, who was nominated to head the Department of Homeland Security, and the former head of ICE, Tom Homan, whom Trump called his “border czar.”

Trump's team has so far released few details about how the plan will be carried out.

He has already announced his intention to declare a state of national emergency, which would authorize him to deploy troops on American soil.

Homan told Fox News on Monday that he would travel to Trump's Florida home this week “to put the final touches on the plan,” including deciding what role the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) will play.

“Can the DOD help us? Because the DOD can take a lot of things away from us,” he said, saying the pace of deportations will depend on the resources available to the agencies.

On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sued ICE for more details on how the deportation plan would work. The group plans to continue filing lawsuits to try to block mass evictions.

During the four years of the previous Trump administration, about 1.5 million people were expelled, both from the border and within the United States.

The Biden administration — which had expelled about 1.1 million people through February 2024 — is on track to match that figure, statistics show.

