ATACMS: Ukraine fires US-made long-range missiles at Russia for the first time





CNN-

Ukraine hit a Russian weapons arsenal with U.S.-made ATACMS missiles that it fired across the border for the first time, according to two U.S. officials, in a major escalation on the 1,000th day of war.

The attack comes just two days after the Biden administration gave kyiv the green light to use America's longer-range weapons against targets in Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that Ukraine had fired US-made missiles into Russia's Bryansk region.

Kyiv has not yet commented on the report. The attack marks the first time Ukraine has used America's longer-range weapons to strike targets deep inside Russia, and shows that kyiv wasted no time in making use of its newly granted powers.

At 3:25 a.m. local time (7:25 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, Ukraine fired six ballistic missiles at a facility in Bryansk, the ministry said. It said US-made ATACMS missiles were used in the attack.

Russian air defenses said they shot down five missiles and that another was damaged. Fragments of the damaged missile fell on the territory of a military installation, causing a fire that has since been extinguished. There were no casualties or damage.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday authorized Ukraine to use longer-range U.S. missiles in Russia, ending a months-long ban aimed at helping Ukraine defend itself without drastically escalating the conflict.

The decision came at a crucial moment in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Russia is investigating the front lines in eastern Ukraine while hitting its towns with missile and drone strikes, aiming to disable Ukraine's power grid and weaponize freezing temperatures for a third consecutive winter .

Meanwhile, thousands of North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops launched a daring counteroffensive this summer.

At a press briefing on Monday, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the involvement of North Korean troops in the war constituted a major escalation by Russia, citing an Asian army in a conflict in Europe.

The decision to authorize the use of the Army's Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, in Russia had been under consideration for months. U.S. officials were divided on whether to authorize this new capability. Some feared an escalation of the war, while others worried about dwindling weapons stocks.

Although kyiv has repeatedly used Ukrainian-made drones to strike targets in Russia deeper inside the country than Bryansk, Moscow has long argued that the use of large-scale Western weapons would constitute a major escalation.

After the missile attack reported early Tuesday morning, President Vladimir Putin updated Russia's nuclear doctrine just two days after Biden's green light.

According to the updated doctrine, Moscow will consider aggression by any non-nuclear state but with the participation of a nuclear country as a joint attack against Russia.

However, in more than two and a half years of war, Russia has often wielded the nuclear saber in response to the perceived escalation by Ukraine and its allies.

After French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier this year that he would not rule out sending European troops to Ukraine, Putin ordered a tactical nuclear weapons exercise in response to what he called threats of the West.

For months, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asserted that our military's long-range capabilities are a key part of his victory plan to win the war.

Responding Sunday evening to reports of Biden's green light, Zelensky said: Strikes are not done with words. Such things are not announced. The missiles will speak for themselves.

CNN's Natasha Bertrand contributed to this report.

