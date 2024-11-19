Britain's first snowfall of winter leads to school closures and travel disruptions | uk weather





Many parts of the country are covered in snow as the country enters its first winter. This has led to school closures, train delays, difficult driving conditions and appeals to check on vulnerable people.

A yellow severe weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office for northern Scotland, Northern Ireland, central and southern Wales and eastern counties from the Scottish Borders to Norfolk, with forecasters warning of a potential risk well into this week.

Warnings were previously in place for northern England and the Midlands, with snow falling in areas not covered by the warnings, including central London.

Meteorologists said the cause was the Arctic maritime air mass. This means it will be extremely cold all week.

More than 220 schools closed across England, including around 140 in Wales. The University of Derby has also closed its Chesterfield, Buxton and Leek campuses due to the weather.

Delays and cancellations across the rail network have disrupted thousands of passengers.

Of the 196 train services scheduled by East Midlands Railway until 1pm on Tuesday, 44 (56%) were canceled or delayed by at least 30 minutes, according to the trains.im punctuality and reliability website.

Figures for other operators include LNER (57%), CrossCountry (19%), Transport for Wales (11%) and West Midlands Trains (15%).

South Western Railway operated trains at reduced speeds on all routes on Tuesday due to the conditions.

Local authorities responded across England but several roads were deemed impassable and closed due to the conditions on Tuesday morning.

In Scotland, two people were taken to hospital in Dundee following a multi-vehicle crash in Ballinruig, Perthshire, at around 8am. Investigations are ongoing and Police Scotland have asked people to avoid the area if possible.

National Roads severe weather resilience manager Darren Clark urged drivers to keep their distance and slow down. Even in seemingly normal conditions and no snow accumulation, it can be slippery where ice patches have formed or there is no fresh sand on the road, he said.

Drivers must plan their trip, monitor the weather forecast and pack a snow kit consisting of blankets, food, water and a shovel.

The Met Office said 12cm of snow had accumulated in Watnell, Nottinghamshire, while Scotland recorded its coldest early winter temperature since 1998 at -11.2 degrees Celsius in Braemar, Aberdeenshire.

The Met Office's chief meteorologist, Neil Armstrong, said the cold Arctic air over the UK was likely to continue to pose a winter risk throughout this week, with new warnings likely.

The current focus for the upcoming snow and ice risk is late Tuesday night into Wednesday, with snow showers likely to move off the leeward coast to the north and east and into parts of Northern Ireland and Wales.

The Met Office has warned people that the first taste of winter is approaching and advised them to prepare furry jumpers.

A person walks his dog in the snow as cars turn onto the road in Warwick on Tuesday morning. Photo: Jacob King/PA

The warning comes after the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) issued its first amber cold weather health alert this week.

The yellow alert applies to eastern and northern England, the Midlands, Yorkshire and the Humber, and for the south-east, south-west and London from 8am on Tuesday to 6pm on Saturday.

The charity Age UK warned that the situation could be dangerous for vulnerable people, including older people.

Caroline Abrahams, director of Age UK, said the charity was concerned that the suspension of winter fuel bills had left many older people more fearful of turning on their heating this winter.

High energy and food costs may make some people think they should eat less and turn off the heating, but prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can have serious effects on older adults' health. Especially if you're already trying. To manage pre-existing conditions, she said.

Amid the difficulties and warnings, there were of course opportunities to enjoy snowball fights, sledding and the incredible beauty of a snowy day.

Guardian reader Edward Godfrey, a railway engineer from Derbyshire, said the closure of all schools meant the roads were quiet enough to cycle to work.

It was a beautiful ride, he said. There is no such thing as bad weather. Winter tires certainly help, but so does wearing inappropriate clothing.

