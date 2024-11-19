Ukraine fires US-supplied long-range missiles at Russia for the first time





White Sands Missile Range

The Army's tactical missile systems (Atacms) can reach up to 300 km (186 miles) and are difficult to intercept due to their high speed.

Ukraine fired U.S.-supplied long-range missiles at a target inside Russian territory for the first time, a day after Washington gave authorization for such attacks.

US officials confirmed the use of the Army's Tactical Missile System (Atacms) to CBS News, the BBC's US partner.

The Russian Defense Ministry said earlier that the strike targeted the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine to the north, on Tuesday morning.

Five missiles were shot down and one damaged, its fragments causing a fire at a military installation in the region, the ministry said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Washington of trying to escalate the conflict.

“The fact that the Atacms were used several times during the night against the Bryansk region is of course a sign that they [the US] want an escalation,” he said.

“And without the Americans, the use of these high-tech missiles, as Putin has repeatedly said, is impossible.”

He said Russia was “assuming” that the missiles were operated by “US military experts”.

“We will view this as a new face of Western war against Russia and we will react accordingly,” he said at a G20 news conference in Rio de Janeiro.

Earlier Tuesday, the Kremlin approved changes to Russia's nuclear doctrine, setting new conditions under which the country would consider using its arsenal.

It now asserts that an attack from a non-nuclear state, if supported by a nuclear power, will be treated as a joint attack against Russia.

Ukraine has already been using Atacms for more than a year in areas of its own territory occupied by Russia.

The missiles can hit targets up to 300 km (186 miles) away and are difficult to intercept.

kyiv is now able to strike deeper into Russia using missiles, particularly around the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces hold more than 1,000 square kilometers of territory. Ukrainian and American officials reportedly expect a counter-offensive in the region.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said the strike was launched at 3:25 a.m. (00:25 GMT).

A fire caused by debris falling from one of the missiles was quickly extinguished and there were no casualties, the statement said.

The Ukrainian military earlier confirmed that it had struck an ammunition warehouse in Russia's Bryansk region, but it did not say whether Atacms had been used.

The attack, against a depot located about 100 km from the border, near the town of Karachev, caused 12 secondary explosions.

