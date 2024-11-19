The Met Office has issued a new yellow warning for more snow and ice.





WATCH: Snow falls as cold snap hits UK

Yellow weather warnings remain in place across England after the first snowfall of the season forced nearly 200 schools to close on Tuesday morning.

A yellow alert has been in effect for southern and central England and east Wales from 17:00 GMT on Tuesday and will remain in place until 10am on Wednesday.

The warning for eastern and northern England, southwestern Scotland and Northern Ireland comes into effect from 18:00 GMT.

A yellow warning was also in place for northern Scotland until Wednesday morning.

A yellow warning means travel may be disrupted at lower altitudes due to weather and there may be a risk of slipping and falling on icy surfaces.

BBC weather forecaster Tomasz Schafernaker said snow and ice were expected to affect south Wales on Tuesday afternoon, with 2 to 5 cm (1 to 2 inches) of snow expected to fall in higher elevations before snowfall later in the south.

The Met Office said in a post to

Counties along the North Sea coast will also see showers from Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning, with up to 10cm (4in) of snow possible in higher elevations.

Temperatures over the next few days are expected to be well below average daytime temperatures for mid-November and reach below freezing at night.

On Friday, temperatures are expected to drop to -2C in London, -4C in Birmingham and -7C further north.

The average temperature in London in November is 11℃ during the day and 5℃ at night.

Chris Fawkes gives his UK predictions

The RAC said Tuesday's snow was the “first taste of winter” for many drivers who were experiencing “some of the worst road conditions we have seen all year”.

Spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “Everyone should travel prepared in case they collapse on the side of the road. Blankets, warm waterproof coats and gloves, sturdy shoes, charging cables and portable power banks are all essential items.”

Laura Copy

This puppy clearly enjoyed the snow that fell in Leeds on Tuesday morning.

PA Media

The man-made Muckle Troot Loch near Inverurie in Aberdeenshire is surrounded by snow and ice.

PA Media

Brave riders and horses set out for a morning run in the snow at Strensham, Worcestershire.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a yellow cold weather health alert for the East of England, East Midlands, West Midlands, North East, North West, Yorkshire and the Humber.

This means increased risk for vulnerable people, and they warn the weather could impact the entire health service.

It's important to make sure your vulnerable friends, family and neighbors are well prepared for cold weather. Especially if you are elderly or at high risk, said Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Situations and Health Protection at UKHSA.

When the weather gets cold, some people may qualify for cold weather benefits. This is a government benefit to help cover fuel costs during unusually cold weather.

PA Media

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/clyd9xwe33no The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos