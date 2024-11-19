JPMorgan UK Digital Bank launches first credit card





JP Morgan's digital-only bank Chase UK has reportedly launched its first credit card.

The move comes after the banking giant's UK venture received more than $20 billion in deposits in three years, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Tuesday (November 19).

The card will be rolled out to 25,000 UK customers following a pilot with Chase employees, the report said. Three years after its founding, Chase UK now has more than 2 million customers.

According to the report, this is less than basic digital banks such as Monzo and Revolut, which each have about 10 million customers. Still, Chase has a larger deposit base because its savings products have attracted weather-beating customers. It also used the Nutmeg platform, which the bank purchased three years ago, to provide investment tools.

The card launch comes two months after reports emerged that the bank was testing a credit card service on its UK mobile app.

As the FT points out, this is happening because JP Morgan is expanding its retail banking network overseas while rivals such as Citi are scaling back.

The lender has reportedly hired bankers from cities such as Copenhagen and Stockholm to expand its operations in the Scandinavian country. And last month, CEO Jamie Dimon announced plans to expand business to African countries such as Kenya and Nigeria.

The goal, according to the FT report, is to create a digital-only retail bank that can compete with JP Morgan and its $4 trillion-plus in assets outside the United States.

A study in the PYMNTS Intelligence report How the World Does Digital found that approximately 47% of consumers across 11 countries engage in mobile banking at least weekly.

At the same time, JP Morgan has been expanding its brick-and-mortar banking network in the U.S. and recently announced plans to open 100 branches in low-income areas. And earlier this year the bank said it would open 500 new branches and renovate 1,700 more. (Rival Bank of America is pursuing similar expansion efforts.)

PYMNTS explored the rationale behind these expansion plans earlier this year, and while the bank acknowledged that local offices can't replace the convenience of digital banking, both physical locations provide a place consumers can go when discussing or looking for loans. It was pointed out that it provides . Financial advice.

Read More: Banking, brick-and-mortar banking, Chase UK, credit cards, digital banking, JP Morgan Chase, jpmorgan, mobile banking, news, PYMNTS News, Latest Stories

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/news/digital-banking/2024/jpmorgan-uk-digital-bank-debuts-first-credit-card/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos