US confirms Ukraine fired ATACMS missiles at RussiaExBulletin





In this image provided by the U.S. Army, U.S. Soldiers conduct live-fire testing at the White Sands Range, New Mexico, Dec. 14, 2021, of early versions of the Army's tactical missile system. John Hamilton/US Army via AP .

switch legend John Hamilton/US Army via AP

MOSCOW Ukraine fired six ATACMS missiles at Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday, marking the first attack using U.S.-made long-range weapons in 1,000 days of war.

A U.S. official, who was not authorized to speak to reporters, confirmed to NPR that Ukraine fired a U.S. military tactical missile system at Russia for the first time.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces fired ATACMS on the Bryansk region. Russian air defense systems destroyed five missiles in mid-flight and damaged a sixth, the fragments of which ignited a small fire on the ground. No injuries were reported.

This barrage appears to be the result of the Biden administration's decision, reported by NPR and other media outlets, to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of sophisticated long-range Western weapons to target the interior of Russia.

Ukrainian officials have not confirmed this information.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday that if media reports were true that Ukraine now had U.S. authorization to use Western weapons to strike deep into Russia, it would trigger a “new spiral tensions” with Washington.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the Ukrainian military was incapable of deploying sophisticated long-range weapons without direct input from NATO specialists. “This will mean that NATO countries, the United States and European countries, will be at war with Russia,” Putin said.

Ukraine has lobbied Washington for many months for permission to use ATACMS.

Also on Tuesday, Putin signed a decree updating Russia's existing nuclear doctrine, expanding its options for carrying out a nuclear strike.

The new doctrine, announced by Putin in September, would consider an attack using conventional weapons by a non-nuclear state backed by a nuclear-armed nation as a joint attack on Russia that could meet the conditions of a nuclear response.

This appears to send a warning to Ukraine, the United States and other supporters of nuclear weapons.

News of possible Ukrainian strikes and Russia's new nuclear doctrine comes about two months before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in in Washington.

During his presidential campaign, Trump criticized the amount of U.S. aid to Ukraine and repeatedly suggested he would seek to negotiate with Moscow for a quick end to the war in Ukraine.

NPR's Tom Bowman contributed reporting from Washington, D.C.

