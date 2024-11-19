Full list of school closures today as UK snow forces classrooms to close





Snowy conditions have hit the UK, forcing schools to close. Photo: Alami

Snowy conditions described as “the first taste of winter” have hit Britain, with more than 200 schools across the country closed today due to a sudden arctic blast.

Around 140 schools closed in Wales, around 50 in the West Midlands and 20 in Derbyshire.

The Met Office has issued three yellow warnings for snow and ice for the North, Midlands, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. This is a warning that vehicles could be stranded, power could be cut off and rural areas could be cut off.

Total snowfall could reach up to 30cm in higher elevations, with snowfall amounts likely to be “destructive” elsewhere.

A yellow alert has been issued for England until 11am, while a yellow alert has been issued for Scotland until 10am on Wednesday.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued an amber cold weather health alert for the first time this season. Warning conditions can be dangerous for vulnerable people, including the elderly.

The yellow alert applies to eastern and northern England, the Midlands, Yorkshire and the Humber, while a yellow alert is in place for the south-east, south-west and London from 8am on Tuesday until 6pm on Saturday.

Some schools in areas affected by the sudden heavy snow decided to close this morning, while others decided to open later.

More than a dozen schools, including nurseries and secondary facilities, will close classes from today, according to the local council.

Parents are encouraged to check online to see if their child's school has been affected by the severe weather.

You can find out if your child's school is closed here.

The schools confirmed to be closed this morning are:

United KingdomPiece Hall School, HalifaxNorth Halifax Grammar School, HalifaxOrion Academy, OxfordBishopswood School, Reading Sonning Common Primary School, ReadingWigmore Primary School, HerefordshireWigmore High School, HerefordshireEarl Mortimer College, HerefordshireAll Saints College, YorkshireCastle Hill School, YorkshireRavenshall School, YorkshireSouthgate School, YorkshireWoodley School and College, YorkshireHollinsclough CE Academy, Stoke-on-TrentC.EDARS, Stoke-on-TrentLoxley Hall School, Stoke-on-TrentIpstones School, Stoke-on-TrentIlam Primary School, Stoke-on-TrentAbbey Green Nursery School, BrafdordStanbury Village School, BrafdordSouth Darley CE Primary School, DerbyshireBrackenfield Special School, Long Eaton, DerbyshireCoppice Primary School and Nursery, DerbyshireBellfield Junior School, BirminghamBournville Primary School, BirminghamBaskerville School, BirminghamForestdale Primary School, Rubery, BirminghamTemple Meadow Primary School, Cradley Heath, Black CountryHalesowen CofE Primary School, Black CountryQ3 Academy Langley, Oldbury, Black CountryOldbury Academy, Black CountryPerryfields Academy, Black CountryBristnall Hall Academy, Black CountryWednesbury's Wood Green Academy, Black CountryAmbleside Primary School, NottinghamshireGaribaldi School, NottinghamshireArnold View Primary School, NottinghamshireKirkby Woodhouse School, NottinghamshireGreenwood Primary and Nursery, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, NottinghamshireStandhill Infant School, NottinghamshireHolly Hill Primary School, NottinghamshireNewark Orchid School, NottinghamshireNottingham University Samworth Academy, NottinghamshirePortland College – Nottingham and Mansfield CampusPark Vale Academy, NottinghamshireSamworth Church Academy, NottinghamshireEllis Guilford School, NottinghamshireJoseph Whitaker School, NottinghamshireSt Peter's Primary Academy, NottinghamshireArno Vale Junior School, NottinghamshireTuxford Academy, NottinghamshireBerry Hill Primary School and Nursery, NottinghamshireJacksdale Primary School, NottinghamshireForest Town Primary School, NottinghamshireBulwell Academy, NottinghamshireWalesTreuddyn, Ysgol TerrigBuckley, Westwood Community Primary SchoolBuckley, Mountain Lane Primary SchoolArgoed High SchoolBuckley, Elfed High SchoolHawarden High SchoolBryn Tirion (Plas Derwen)Buckley, Southdown Primary School Connahs Quay High SchoolAlun SchoolSealand CP SchoolYsgol Maes GarmonCaerwys, Ysgol yr Esgob CW Voluntary Aided SchoolMynydd Isa, Ysgol Mynydd IsaCilcain, Ysgol y FoelTrelogan, Ysgol TreloganGronant, Ysgol GronantFlint, St Gwyn Catholic High SchoolWhitford, Ysgol y Llan Church Voluntary Aided Primary School in Wales. Hawarden, Penarlag Primary SchoolFlint High SchoolPenyffordd, Ysgol PenyfforddNorthop Hall CP SchoolMold, Ysgol Gymraeg GlanrafonMold, St Davids Catholic Primary SchoolHope, Ysgol EstynSaltney, Wood Memorial CP SchoolBrynford, Ysgol BrynfforddQueensferry Primary SchoolYsgol Treffyn nonHope, Castell Alun High SchoolShotton, Wales. Ethelwolds Church Resource Aid SchoolHawarden Village Church SchoolMold, Bryn GwaliaHolywell, Ysgol Maes y FelinPenyffordd, Ysgol Bryn GarthConnahs Quay, Bryn DevaSaltney, St Anthonys Catholic Primary SchoolCarmel, Ysgol Bro CarmelDrury Primary SchoolConnahs Quay, Wepre Primary SchoolLixwm Primary SchoolN annerch VC Primary Schoolnorthop, Ysgol St. Owen Jonesnercwys, Walesshotton. Marys Nercwys Church, historic Edward Morgan Catholic Prictleeswood, Ysgol Derwenfaggreenfield, YSGOL MAESGLASACTON PARK Early Schoolalexandra Schoolhafod y wern cpminera high high and rostrhosduddududdududdududududdunera school high hore high school Mary's Catholic Primary SchoolMaelor SchoolWat's Dyke CP SchoolYsgol Bryn AlynYsgol ClywedogYsgol Morgan LlwydYsgol St Christopher's SchoolYsgol TanyfronYsgol Y GrangoCaersws CP SchoolLlanidloes CP SchoolLlanidloes High SchoolNewtown High School – Newtown CampusYsgol Bro Caereinion – Primary CampusYsgol Bro Caereinion – CampusYsgol Dyffryn TrannonYsgol PennantYsgol Rhiw Bechan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/full-list-of-school-closures-today-as-uk-snow-forces-classrooms-to-shut-doors/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

