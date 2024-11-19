Wicked UK premiere starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and more





LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 18: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at the premiere of the movie "Wicked: Part One" was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England on November 18, 2024.

Max Cisotti/Dave Bennett/WireImage

Wicked, the big screen adaptation of the classic Broadway musical starring Cythia Erivo and Ariana Grand, celebrated its world premiere with an emerald green carpet premiere in London on Monday.

The UK is the latest stop in the global celebrations marking the film's release, which opens nationwide on Friday. Previous premieres took place in New York and London.

Take a look at photos from Monday's UK premiere.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 18: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the "Wicked: Part One" event in the UK. It premiered at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England on November 18, 2024.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba, and Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda, attended the premiere held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Erivos' film credits include Harriet, Bad Times at the El Royale, Widows, and Disney's live-action version of Pinocchio.

Grandes screen credits include the series Victorious and Sam & Cat.

American singer Ariana Grande (left) and Nigerian-British actress Cynthia Erivo (right) arrive and pose. The UK premiere of 'Wicked' at the Royal Festival Hall in central London on 18 November 2024.

AFP via Getty Images

LONDON, UK – NOVEMBER 18: (LR) Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Yeo Yeo-kyung, Bowen Yang, Charis Musongole and Bronwyn James attend the UK Premiere of "Wicked: Part One" at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England, on November 18, 2024.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The entire cast of WickedEthan Slater, Marissa Bode, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang, Karis Musongole and Bronwyn James attended the London premiere with director Jon M. Chu.

Jeff Goldblum arrives for the UK premiere of Wicked at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre. London. Photo date: Monday, November 18, 2024.

PA Images via Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum stars as The Wizard in Wicked.

Goldblum has appeared in hit films such as the original Jurassic Park trilogy, Independence Day, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Fly and the Big Chill, and more recently Thor: Ragnarok and Jurassic World: Dominion.

Malaysian actress Yang Yeo-kyung arrives at the British premiere of the movie and poses on the red carpet. "Wicked" held at the Royal Festival Hall in central London on November 18, 2024.

AFP via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh plays Madame Morrible in Wicked.

Yeoh won the Best Actress Oscar for the 2022 Best Picture Oscar winner Everything Everywhere All at Once and has appeared in hit films including Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Tomorrow Never Dies, Crazy Rich Asians, and Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings. .

Michelle Yeoh arrives for the UK premiere of Wicked at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, England. London. Photo date: Monday, November 18, 2024.

PA Images via Getty Images

LONDON, UK – NOVEMBER 18: Jonathan Bailey presents The Royal Festival Hall, London, England, November 18, 2024.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Jonathan Bailey stars as Fiyero in Wicked.

Bailey played Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the hit streaming series Bridgerton, and his other screen credits include Jack Ryan in the streaming series Tom Clancy.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 18: Marissa Bode attends the UK Premiere of "Wicked: Part One" at Theater Royal, England. November 18, 2024, Festival Hall, London, England.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Marissa Bode plays Elphaba's sister Nesaros in Wicked. The film marks Bode's big screen debut.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 18: (L to R) Jon M. Chu, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the UK. "Wicked: Part One" premiered at the Royal Festival Hall in London, England on November 18, 2024.

Max Cisotti/Dave Bennett/WireImage

Wicked director Jon M. Chu joined Cythia Erivo and Ariana Grande at the London premiere of the film.

Chu has directed films such as In the Heights, Crazy Rich Asians, Now You See Me 2, GI Joe: Retaliation, and the music documentary Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.

Chu will once again direct Erivo, Grande and company in Wicked: Part 2, which is scheduled for release on November 21, 2025.

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 14: Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the New York premiere of 'Wicked' opened at the Museum of Modern Art in New York on November 14, 2024.

film magic

Cythia Erivo and Ariana Grande also celebrated the release of Wicked with its New York premiere on November 14.

(From left) American actress and singer Idina Menzel, British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, American Singer-songwriter and actress Ariana Grande and American actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth at the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Wicked" at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on November 9, 2024.

AFP via Getty Images

Idina Menzel (who played Elphaba and Glinda, respectively) and Kristin Chenoweth, original stars of Broadway's Wicked, and Cynthia Erivo at the Los Angeles premiere of the film version of Wicked on November 9. and Ariana Grande.

Wicked opens in theaters nationwide on Friday.

