Joint Press Release on US Secretary of Defense Austin's Visit to the Philippines > US Department of Defense > Press Release





Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Secretary of National Defense Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. received U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III during his fourth visit to the Philippines on November 18, 2024. They celebrated the progress The United States and the Philippines have undertaken to expand and modernize the alliance and strengthen their shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Secretary of State Austin announced the United States' commitment to support the Philippines' response to Super Typhoon Pepito, including $1 million in additional humanitarian assistance from the U.S. Emergency Response Agency. international development (USAID).

During their discussions, the leaders discussed defense cooperation activities, as well as regional security concerns. Specifically, they highlighted the need for deeper coordination to address challenges in the South China Sea, where the Philippines' legal operations have faced repeated harassment from the People's Republic of China. Secretary Austin highlighted the United States' continued support for the Philippines in defending its sovereign rights and jurisdiction. He reaffirmed the Department’s commitment to strengthening the Philippines’ defense capabilities and its ability to resist coercion.

During his stop at Camp Aguinaldo, Secretary Austin and Secretary Teodoro signed a General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), a critical step to improve information sharing and deepen interoperability. The secretaries also co-led the inauguration ceremony of a new bilateral Combined Coordination Center (CCC). These bilateral engagements will enhance joint efforts to plan bilateral exercises, operations and humanitarian response efforts to address common challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

As part of his visit to the Philippines, Secretary Austin traveled to Palawan on November 19, 2024, where he and Secretary Teodoro visited the Antonio Bautista Air Base, one of the nine sites of the Cooperation Agreement in Enhanced Defense Matters (EDCA), as well as the Philippine Western Command. or WESCOM, which leads the Philippines' efforts in the South China Sea. The leaders discussed efforts to advance operational planning and deepen bilateral and multilateral cooperation with like-minded partners in the South China Sea. Secretary Austin reaffirmed the United States' unwavering commitment to the Philippines and reiterated the U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty, which extends to the armed forces, government vessels, and aircraft from both countries, including those from their coast guards, throughout the South China Sea.

The leaders also visited a bilateral C2 fusion center, one of several centers built by USINDOPACOM in the Philippines to improve information sharing. They observed a demonstration of a T-12 unmanned surface vessel, one of several unmanned capabilities that the United States has provided to the Philippine Navy through foreign military funding, and which are helping to advance Intelligence of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and maritime domain awareness (MDA) capabilities. They discussed how the AFP can further leverage innovative technologies to protect and defend Philippine sovereignty in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The commitments by the Philippine and U.S. Defense Secretaries further reaffirm the strength of the alliance and underscore both countries' commitment to peace, security and shared values ​​in the Indo-Pacific region.

