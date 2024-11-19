A snow warning has been issued in the UK as temperatures drop to -11 degrees Celsius.





The Met Office has issued five new weather warnings for snow and ice for Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures dropped to minus 11 degrees overnight.

Snow fell across much of the UK on Monday and Tuesday as the country experienced what the Met Office called its “first taste of winter”.

A new weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for most of England on Tuesday. The latest report was published on Tuesday afternoon and covered almost all of southern England.

The lowest temperature recorded on Monday night was -11.2C at Braemar, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, while 12cm of snow was reported at Watnall, Nottinghamshire.

Motorists have been told to watch out for icy weather and train services could be affected.

Yahoo News takes a look at how the ice and snow has affected the area and where Wednesday's weather is expected to be harsh.

weather warning

The Met Office has extended weather warnings for Tuesday (left) and Wednesday. (Meteorological Administration)

The Met Office issued five new yellow warnings for snow and ice for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Tuesday, warning that vehicles could be stranded, power could be cut and rural areas could be cut off.

An amber warning for ice was issued for most of southern England on Tuesday afternoon and will last until 10am on Wednesday, with hazardous ice patches expected to form in the evening and overnight.

Another earthquake hit the east coast of England between 6pm on Tuesday and noon on Wednesday, including Yorkshire, the North East and the East Midlands.

A third warning has been issued for snow and ice covering much of south Wales until midnight on Tuesday.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the whole of Northern Ireland from 6pm Tuesday to 10am Wednesday, while a separate warning is in place for northern Scotland from 4pm Tuesday to 10am Wednesday.

Horses in the snow near Queensbury, West Yorkshire. (Alami)

Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: The risk of winter is likely to continue throughout this week with cold Arctic air taking a firm hold over the UK, with further updates on warnings expected in the coming days. .

Snow exceeding 10 cm may accumulate in highlands within the warning area, and 1 cm to 2 cm may accumulate in low areas, which may hinder travel. Ice is an additional hazard and is likely to form quickly on untreated surfaces.

Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued an amber cold weather health alert for the first time this season. Warning conditions can be dangerous for vulnerable people, including the elderly.

The yellow alert applies to eastern and northern England, the Midlands, Yorkshire and the Humber, while a yellow alert is in place for the south-east, south-west and London from 8am on Tuesday until 6pm on Saturday.

travel disruption

The National Highway issued a yellow snow warning for roads to the north-east and north-west, but this has since been lifted as snow is clearing across the region.

Darren Clark, National Highway's Severe Weather Resilience Manager, said: Gritters will treat our roads around the clock when ice or snow is forecast, but it's still important to drive for the conditions.

Keep your distance and slow down. Even under seemingly normal conditions, even areas without snow accumulation can become slippery if ice patches form or there is no fresh sand on the road.

Drivers must plan their trip, monitor the weather forecast and pack a snow kit consisting of blankets, food, water and a shovel.

In Aberdeenshire, a bus with one passenger overturned on Tuesday morning. The driver, Stagecoach, said there were no injuries.

Thousands of commuters who use the rail network were also unhappy. Of a total of 120 services scheduled by East Midlands Rail by 11am on Tuesday, around 64 (53%) were canceled or delayed by at least 30 minutes, according to the trains.im punctuality and reliability website.

Figures for other operators include London North Eastern Railway (37%), Transport for Wales (13%), West Midlands Trains (13%) and CrossCountry (12%).

school closure

The BBC reported that more than 200 schools were closed due to the snow.

In Wales, 141 schools were closed, with areas of Wrexham, Powys and Flintshire particularly affected.

Around a dozen schools were closed in Worcestershire and 19 in Derbyshire, according to the county council. More than 50 schools have closed in the West Midlands.

You can check whether your child's school is closed on the government website here.

What is the forecast for the rest of this week?

The Met Office said Tuesday morning's rain, sleet and snow would taper off in England and Wales into the afternoon, leaving the weather dry and bright but still cold, with snow showers continuing in northern Scotland.

Snow-covered boats in Upton-upon-Severn, Worcestershire. (dad)

Wintry showers will continue across northern England on Tuesday night, with widespread frost expected.

Wednesday will be another cold day with wintry showers in the north, but brighter elsewhere with clear skies, the Met Office said.

In the north, it's expected to be cold Thursday through Saturday, with wintry showers Thursday and Friday, and wet and windy Saturday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Mike Silverstone said: An area of ​​deep low pressure is expected to affect the UK weather this weekend. This will bring mild air to most areas, but it may also bring heavy rain and strong winds at times. It's too early to tell exact details, but further warnings are likely.

