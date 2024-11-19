Russia says Ukraine fired 6 US-made ATACMS missiles at Bryansk as Moscow warns such strikes risk world war





Zhytomyr, Ukraine — Exactly 1,000 days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday accused Ukrainian forces of firing six U.S.-made and supplied ATACMS missiles at the Russian region of Bryansk. If confirmed, it could be the first time Ukrainian troops have taken advantage of President Biden's easing of restrictions this weekend on Ukraine's use of American-made missiles to strike targets. deeper inside Russian territory.

The Ukrainian military said it struck a Russian arms depot in Bryansk overnight, but it did not say what weapons were used. U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News on Tuesday that U.S.-supplied ATACMS had been used on targets in Russia.

In a statement carried by state media, the Russian Defense Ministry said the army shot down five ATACMS fired by Ukraine and damaged another. Reports indicate that fragments fell on or near a military installation and that some debris started a fire, but the ministry said there was no damage or casualties.

An infographic shows the range and other details of the US-made ATACMS missiles supplied to Ukraine. Murat Usubali/Anadolu/Getty

The strike in Bryansk came hours after another Ukrainian residential neighborhood was charred and smoking. Ukrainian officials said 10 people were killed Monday in a Russian drone and missile attack on the southern city of Odessa.

The strike came a day after another strike on Odessa's power grid, which also destroyed several homes.

With Mr. Biden finally granting Ukraine long-sought permission to fire ATACMS — which have a range of about 190 miles — deeper into Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky's forces had a new option to strike back at the last carnage.

People look at a building hit by a Russian missile strike in Odessa, Ukraine, November 18, 2024. Ukrinform/NurPhoto/Getty

Russia, however, accused the United States of adding fuel to the fire.

In September, President Vladimir Putin warned that if the United States allowed Ukraine to use ATACMS in its country, it would mean the United States and its NATO allies would be at war with Russia .

Putin has yet to respond directly to Mr. Biden's decision over the weekend, but lawmakers in Moscow were furious over the move on Monday, including a senator who called it “a very big step toward the beginning of the Third World War.

Neither side has confirmed the war's toll, but the Ukrainian military paid a heavy price for trying to defend the country against invasion, with around 70,000 soldiers reportedly killed. More than 100,000 troops from Russia – a country with a population more than three times that of Ukraine – have been killed, according to US officials.

Russia condemns Biden's decision to let Ukraine fire missiles deep into Russia 02:18

Col. Maksym Balagura, commander of Ukraine's border guard special forces, acknowledged the huge gap when asked by CBS News whether his country had a manpower shortage, saying it “is not possible to compare Russia and Ukraine… Their country is 10 years old. times larger than ours, and of course, they have more manpower. »

But while the grueling land and air war shows no signs of slowing, the Russian military has already been reinforced by more than 10,000 North Korean troops, according to Ukrainian, South Korean and U.S. officials.

Zelensky warned Tuesday that the North Korean contingent supporting Russian forces could reach 100,000 troops as the two Western adversaries deepen their security ties.

Charlie D'Agata contributed to this report.

Holly Williams is a senior foreign correspondent for CBS News based in the network's CBS London bureau. Williams joined CBS News in July 2012 and has more than 25 years of experience covering major news events and international conflicts in Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

