



New sanctions targeting those who support President Vladimir Putin's efforts to forcibly deport and indoctrinate Ukrainian children and erase the country's 10-point designation of cultural heritage include leading Russian officials and state-affiliated youth groups calling out Putin's illegal activities. Includes an announcement on Ukraine's 1,000th day of fighting against all-out aggression.

Ten perpetrators of the Russian government's forced deportation and attempted brainwashing of Ukrainian children were sanctioned today. [19 November] by England.

This comes as Ukraine approaches the grim milestone of 1,000 days of courageous resistance to Putin's illegal invasion.

Russia's attack is an unjustified and barbaric attack on a sovereign democratic country. In Ukraine, nearly 12,000 civilians have been killed and more than 10 million Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes.

More than 19,500 Ukrainian children have been forcibly transported or deported by Russian authorities to Russia and the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

About 6,000 Ukrainian children were transferred to a network of re-education camps. There, they are subjected to brainwashing efforts aimed at eroding Ukrainian identity and stoking pro-Russian sentiments, a strategy that dates back to Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea more than a decade ago.

Those responsible were sanctioned today.

Russian authorities provide Ukrainian children with a curriculum that rewrites Russian and Ukrainian history, glorifies Russian military actions, and encourages loyalty to Russia, and in some cases includes military training.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said:

No child should be used as a pawn in war, but President Putin's targeting of Ukrainian children shows just how far he will go in his mission to wipe Ukraine and its people off the map.

As Ukraine approaches the grim milestone of 1,000 days of courageously defending against Putin's illegal invasion, UK support is ironclad. Together with our international partners, we stand together with Ukraine against Russian aggression and fight for freedom, freedom and victory.

The sanctions target supporters of this insidious program, including the All-Russian Youth Military Patriotic Social Movement (Yunarmia), a Russian paramilitary group at the heart of Putin's attempts to forcibly deport and indoctrinate Ukraine's younger generation. do.

Also sanctioned was Tetiana Zavalska, the Russian-appointed director of the Kherson children's home. There, 46 children were forcibly taken from a daycare center to Russia for adoption.

Vitaliy Aleksandrovich Suk, the headmaster of the Oleshki boarding school for disabled children in Kherson, was also sanctioned for using his position to illegally transfer disabled Ukrainian children out of Kherson.

Putin’s invasion of Ukraine over the past 1,000 days has violated Euro-Atlantic security, the UN Charter and international law. The UK continues to advocate for Ukraine on the world stage, with the Foreign Secretary chairing the UN Security Council meeting in New York yesterday and joining Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on a UN stakeout.

Prime Minister Putin will attend the G20 summit in Brazil and urge G20 countries to move more quickly to provide aid to Ukraine, emphasizing the immeasurable consequences if he succeeds.

The foreign minister plans to discuss Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine with delegations from France, Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, and the European Union (EU). This is the first time the UK has been invited to join the Weimar Triangle at Foreign Secretary level and reiterates the UK's commitment to working closely with European partners to address security challenges.

In the face of Putin's brutality and imperialism, Ukrainians have defended their homeland with courage and fierce determination to defend the values ​​they hold dear. The 1,000-day war that President Putin thought would now be over within a few years has now seen Ukrainian forces defy the odds and successfully push back much of Russia's Black Sea Fleet east, preventing Russia from dominating the air and allowing Ukraine to export goods freely. Guaranteed to be there. Again, this includes life-saving food supplies to the global south.

In Russia, the Russian people are paying the price for Putin's imperialism. The Russian army has suffered more than 700,000 casualties, daily casualties in Russia have reached an all-time high, and the cost of the war has now left Russia poorer than all EU economies on a GDP per capita basis.

The UK remains firmly committed to supporting Ukraine in its fight for freedom. Since the invasion began in earnest, Britain has pledged $12.8 billion in aid to Ukraine and will continue to provide $3 billion in military aid annually for as long as needed.

Background You can find more information about UK support for Ukraine here.

The following are sanctioned today under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Withdrawal) Regulations 2019:

All-Russian Youth Military Patriotic Social Movement (Yunarmia) Nikita Vladimirovich NAGORNY Igor KAZAREZOV Andrey SABINOV Serafim Vikentevich IVANOV Avangard Olena Oleksandrivna SHAPUROVA Valentina Vasilyevna LAVRIK Tetiana ZAVALSKA Vitaliy Aleksandrovich SUK

