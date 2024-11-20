US envoy Amos Hochstein says truce between Israel and Hezbollah is within reach | Israel attacks Lebanon





US envoy Amos Hochstein says there is a real opportunity to end the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel as he travels to Lebanon to discuss a ceasefire.

Hochstein made the remarks Tuesday in Beirut after what he called very constructive talks with Nabih Berri, the speaker of the Lebanese parliament, who was supported by Hezbollah in brokering a deal.

This is a moment of decision-making. I am here in Beirut to facilitate this decision, but it is ultimately the decision of the parties to reach a conclusion to this conflict. It is now within our reach, he said.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is making a final attempt at a truce as fighting between Hezbollah and the Israeli army intensifies.

As things stand, I hope the next few days will result in a resolute decision, Hochstein said, but he did not answer reporters' questions about the negotiations because he did not want to negotiate in public.

I am committed to doing everything I can to work with the Lebanese and Israeli governments to put an end to all of this, he added.

Berri told the pan-Arab newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat on Tuesday that the agreement was good in principle but that some details, particularly technical ones, still needed to be resolved.

He said Hochstein would sort out these details before traveling to Israel and that Lebanon viewed the United States as the guarantor of the Israeli position.

Separately, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen told a conference on Tuesday that discussions were underway regarding a deal with Lebanon.

However, he reiterated that Israel would only accept the proposal if all its demands were met, including that of keeping Hezbollah away from the Israeli-Lebanese border.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Monday to continue operating systematically against Hezbollah even if a ceasefire is reached.

It is a failure for Lebanon. They consider this a violation of the country's sovereignty, Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr reported from the Lebanese capital.

U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Monday that Washington had shared proposals with Lebanon and Israel and both had responded to the plan.

The United States is pushing for full implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted after the last war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006, Miller said.

The resolution calls on Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometers from the dividing line between Lebanon and Israel. It also says Israeli forces must withdraw from Lebanese soil and the Lebanese army must deploy in the south of the country alongside UN peacekeepers.

A Berri aide told the Reuters news agency on Monday that the Lebanese government and Hezbollah had accepted the US proposal submitted in writing last week.

A UN vehicle drives past rubble after an overnight airstrike in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre. [Kawnut Haju/AFP]

During a visit to Beirut in October, Hochstein said commitments to the UN resolution were not enough because it has not been implemented since its adoption 18 years ago. Instead, he called for the establishment of a new enforcement mechanism.

Statements from Lebanese officials indicate cautious optimism, but the reality is that there are major sticking points, particularly regarding a Western-led committee that the United States wants to create to oversee the implementation implementation of UN Resolution 1701. by Lebanon, Khodr said.

Rescue workers were still recovering bodies from the rubble on Tuesday after the latest Israeli attack in central Beirut, which killed at least five people. Hezbollah, meanwhile, launched a missile at Tel Aviv, injuring seven people.

These attacks along with Israel's ongoing ground offensive in southern Lebanon and continued rocket fire from Hezbollah add to skepticism about the prospects of a real ceasefire, Al Jazeera's Ali Hashem said. , from Beirut.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said four Ghanaian peacekeepers were injured when a rocket, likely fired by non-state actors, hit their base in the south from Lebanon.

UNIFIL added that peacekeepers and their installations were targeted in three separate incidents on Tuesday.

In a sign of cracks in the mission's unity, a UNIFIL spokesman said Argentina had withdrawn its three officers from the force, although he did not specify why.

At least 3,544 people have been killed and 15,036 injured in Israeli attacks in Lebanon since the Gaza war began in October last year.

The Israeli war in Gaza has killed at least 43,972 Palestinians and injured 104,008 since October 7, 2023.

