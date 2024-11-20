Russia-US tensions hit markets as Putin lowers threshold for nuclear strike





Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a plenary session of the Valdai Club November 7, 2024 in Moscow, Russia.

Contributor | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Global stocks briefly fell and investors fled to safe-haven assets for a time on Tuesday, as global markets reacted to escalating tensions between the world's two biggest nuclear powers: Russia and the United States .

The pan-European Stoxx 600 stock index broke out from its previous lows to end the session down 0.45% after hitting its lowest level since August.

In the U.S., meanwhile, many stocks reversed initial losses led by Nvidia shares, with the Nasdaq Composite closing up 1.04%. The S&P 500 finished up 0.40%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.28%.

The moves came after Russian President Vladimir Putin changed the country's nuclear doctrine, which sets out the conditions that would prompt Moscow to deploy its nuclear arsenal.

While Moscow had expressed interest in updating the doctrine a few months ago, the latest amendments are nevertheless being implemented a few days after the American decision authorizing kyiv to use American-made long-range missiles against targets in Russia.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that kyiv had already deployed six US-made long-range ballistic missiles in a nighttime strike in the Bryansk region in the west of the country, according to an NBC News report.

The updated nuclear doctrine outlines the conditions that would prompt Moscow to deploy its nuclear arsenal and, importantly, expands the circumstances under which it would consider nuclear retaliation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the updated code “now states that the Russian Federation reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression with the use of conventional weapons against itself or against the Republic of Belarus, which creates a critical threat to sovereignty or territory.” Aggression against the Russian Federation by any non-nuclear state with the participation or support of a nuclear state is considered a joint attack,” according to the NBC News report.

Stock chart iconStock chart icon

Stoxx 600

The prospect of a potential nuclear escalation pushed investors into safe haven markets, with gold prices up 0.8% late in the day in New York. At the same time, Treasury bond prices rose, pushing down yields as investors moved away from risky assets.

In foreign exchange markets, the euro and Canadian dollar each gained around 0.4% against the US dollar, with the Japanese yen little changed after an initial decline and the Australian dollar up 0.4%.

“The sharp decline in bond yields and USDJPY was of course notable, but I think what's even more telling is how quickly it… faded away,” said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo, to CNBC by email, in reference to the dollar and yen exchange rates.

“There is clearly still a bias towards higher inflation and robust growth as we enter the final weeks of the year. Market participants will likely remember the overall risk from the early stages of the war Russian-Ukrainian and will likely be inclined to fade any declines in yields and USDJPY as long as indications of escalation remain more verbal in nature.

Stock chart iconStock chart icon

Yen/dollar

The US decision to allow Ukraine to fire US missiles into Russian territory marks a major reversal of Washington's policy regarding the war in Ukraine.

It remains to be seen whether other NATO coalition allies, who provide crucial military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, will align with the White House in allowing kyiv to use their locally made weapons in offensives targeting Russian soil.

NATO allies have so far largely avoided this move, fearing retaliatory measures from Moscow. Putin has previously hinted at the risk of nuclear provocation if the coalition formally intercedes in the war, saying in June that Russia was increasing its nuclear arsenal, already the largest in the world, after the Kremlin inherited the vast majority of Russia's weapons. mass of the collapsed Soviet Union. destruction.

As the Russian-Ukrainian conflict marked its 1,000th day on Tuesday, Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces said it had “inflicted fire” on Bryansk in a Facebook update translated by Google, without specifying whether kyiv had used its American-made weapons. arsenal.

“The conflict is escalating…I definitely expect to see some sort of immediate reaction, a knee-jerk reaction,” Tiffany McGhee, CEO and CIO of Pivotal Advisors, told CNBC's “Worldwide Exchange.”

However, she stressed the need to examine the long-term impact on the market, noting similar short-term reactions since the start of Russia's massive invasion of its neighbor in February 2022.

“But in the longer term, this is the third year of the conflict and although at the beginning we saw price increases… it has sort of stabilized,” she said.

Oil markets, which have been most directly affected by the war following Western sanctions on Russian oil supplies, reversed course on Tuesday despite the increased possibility of a confrontation.

The January expiring ICE Brent contract was 0.23% stronger in late U.S. afternoon trading, with December front-end Nymex WTI futures up 0.75% in both case compared to Monday's settlement.

